DAM Vs NSSR Dream11 Prediction, Playing 11, Saudi Professional League Match Preview

Matchday 25 of the Saudi Professional League sees Damac FC square off against Al Nassr FC in their upcoming match on Friday. The Saudi Arabia domestic league clash is set to take place on April 9 at the Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Sports City with the kickoff scheduled for 9:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at DAM vs NSSR Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of the match.

DAM vs NSSR live: DAM vs NSSR Dream11 match preview

Despite struggling since the start of the season, Damac FC have managed to find their way around as they start this match following a three-game unbeaten run. Heading into the match after playing out a seven-goal thriller against Abha which saw them register a narrow 3-4 win, the hosts will be brimming with confidence as they look to get out of the drop zone. Currently slotted 15th on the table, the relegation-threatened outfit trail 13th ranked Al batin by four points and will fancy their chances of getting away from the relegation zone by pocketing three points on Friday.

Al Nassr FC have done pretty well in the ongoing Saudi Professional League so far this season as they have collected 10 wins from 26 games while playing out 6 draws and losing eight matches. With 36 points to their name, the visitors find themselves just nine points away from the top spot and two points far from breaking into the top four of the Saudi Arabia league table. Heading into the match after suffering a narrow 0-1 loss to Al-Faisaly in their last cup outing, the visitors will be aiming to get shrug off the loss and get back on the winning ways.

DAM vs NSSR Dream11 Team: DAM vs NSSR playing 11

Goalkeeper – B. Jones

Defenders – S. Vittor, A. Al-Amri, F. Chafal, S. Al-Ghanam

Midfielders –G. Martinez, M. Hamzi, K. Al-Ghannam, D. Antonlic

Strikers – E. Zelaya, A. Hamdallah

DAM vs NSSR Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- A. Hamdallah

Vice-Captain - E. Zelaya

DAM vs NSSR Match Prediction

Prediction- Damac FC 0-2 Al Nassr FC

Note: The above DAM vs NSSR Dream11 prediction, DAM vs NSSR Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The DAM vs NSSR Dream11 Team and DAM vs NSSR Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.