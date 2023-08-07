'Dangerous level for players': Raphael Varane lashes out at FA over 'too many games'`

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has slammed English FA over the new rule changes which are set to be implemented in the Premier League this upcoming season. The English top flight and EFL will adopt a more stringent regulation as it will count every second wasted for substitutions, goal celebrations, freekick preparations and more on. The new rules would mean matches will get longer and keeping in mind the fixture congestion it could lead to massive concerns for the footballers. The Premier League will kick off on 12th August when defending champions Manchester City take on Burnley at Turf Moor.

3 things you need to know

Raphael Varane joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in 2021

The defender led France to the World Cup title in 2018

Varane is likely to be Erik ten Hag's preferred choice in the heart of the backline

Premier League introduce new rule change from next season

The 2002 World Cup first witnessed extended games as match officials took count of every possible time wasted by players in Qatar as every match saw a minimum of 7-8 minutes being added by the referees.

The FA Community Shield final between Manchester City and Arsenal also were the subject of the new rule as the Gunners found the net almost at the stroke of the 100th minute. After the match, Man City manager Pep Guardiola criticised the new extra time rule and he found another person who has backed his verdict

Raphael Varane hits out at FA over new Premier League rules

We had a meeting last week with the FA. They recommended from the referees new decisions and rules.



From the managers and players, we have shared our concerns for many years now that there are too many games, the schedule is overcrowded, and it’s at a dangerous level for… — Raphaël Varane (@raphaelvarane) August 7, 2023

Varane took to Twitter to share his concerns as he insisted this extra minutes will add more burden to the players who already have several competitions to partipate throughout the campaign.

"We had a meeting last week with the FA. They recommended from the referees new decisions and rules. From the managers and players, we have shared our concerns for many years now that there are too many games, the schedule is overcrowded, and it’s at a dangerous level for players physical and mental well-being.

Despite our previous feedbacks, they have now recommended for next season: longer games, more intensity, and less emotions to be shown by players. We just want to be in good condition on the pitch to give 100% to our club and fans.

"Why are our opinions not being heard? As a player I feel very privileged to do the job I love every day but I feel these changes are damaging our game. We want to be at our maximum level, the best we can be and put on amazing performances for fans to celebrate every week.

"I believe it is important that we, players and managers, highlight these important issues as we want to protect the game we love and give the fans our best." Manchester United will hope for a fresh start as they open their Premier League calendra with a match against Wolves on 15th August.