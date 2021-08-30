Daniel James Moves To Leeds United From Manchester United Ahead Of Transfer Deadline

Wales star Daniel James has made a permanent switch from Manchester United to Leeds United after both clubs agreed for a fee for the winger. With Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Old Trafford, the former Swansea player will find it difficult to get enough game time at Old Trafford. Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa might have had the youngster at Ellan Road back in 2019, however, the move from Swansea at that time collapsed.

Daniel James makes Manchester United exit

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano Daniel James Leeds move has cost Marcelo Bielsa €28m with add ons. The medical is likely to happen tomorrow with the unveiling to be done really soon. The 23-year-old had started two of Manchester United's first three Premier League matches of the season, including Red Devils 1-0 win at Wolves on Sunday. United had paid around £15m to sign James from Swansea in 2019 only to let him go three years later with the player still having three years remaining in his contract. James made 74 appearances for Manchester United, scoring nine goals.

Daniel James to Leeds from Manchester United, done deal now confirmed and here we go! The agreement has been completed for €28m with add ons. Personal terms agreed few minutes ago too. 🔴🤝 #MUFC #LUFC



Medical tomorrow morning, official announcement soon. https://t.co/5yDeUuXvJX pic.twitter.com/IE18u7zUz5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

Ronaldo reunites with Manchester United

After acquiring the services of Rafael Varane and Jadon Sancho from Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in the transfer window, Manchester United pulled a rabbit out of the hat by bringing in their icon player Ronaldo back to Old Trafford. There were reports of cross-town rivals Manchester City City dominating the fight for football icon's signature, however, the Premier League champions called it quits due to claimed differences about the transfer's terms. United was able to make their way in and re-sign Ronaldo with a call from Sir Alex Ferguson has played a part in changing the mind of the player.

Ronaldo is now the highest-paid player at Manchester United following his transfer from Juventus. Ronaldo's stunning homecoming to Old Trafford will earn him £480,000 a week, making him the club's highest-paid player. The Machester United released a statement after signing Ronaldo from Juventus on a two-year deal. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner moved back to Portugal after bidding goodbye to the Italian club and will now join the United squad.