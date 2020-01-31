Daniele De Rossi Disguises Himself To Attend Roma Match: Watch

AS Roma legend Daniele de Rossi surprised the club’s fans after he attended the Roma derby. Interestingly, he had disguised himself. It is reported that De Rossi wanted to attend the match as part of the Roma Ultras. He wanted to experience the atmosphere as just another fan.

Roma vs Lazio: Daniele de Rossi disguises himself as an Ultra fan

Daniele de Rossi’s wife Sarah Felberbaum shared the video of her husband’s makeover before attending Roma’s match against Lazio. She asserted that De Rossi spent hours doing make-up so that he could attend the match as an Ultra fan. De Rossi’s efforts did not go in vain as the player succeeded in attending the match unrecognised.

Sarah wrote on Instagram: "Here's what happens when your husband decides to infiltrate the south corner to fulfill his dream and see the derby! We lost an entire afternoon, hours of make-up, traumatised the children but he was happy as a child”.

Roma vs Lazio: Match ends in a draw

The match between AS Roma and Lazio ended in a draw as both sides scored one goal each. Striker Edin Dzeko opened the scoring for Roma in the 26th minute of the game. Roma conceded in the 34th minute courtesy of a strike from Francesco Acerbi. Lazio are placed third on the Serie A points table, while Roma occupy the fourth spot in the league.

Daniele de Rossi quits football in January 2020

Former AS Roma midfielder and captain Daniele De Rossi bid adieu to professional football this month. He spent 18 seasons of his senior career playing for AS Roma. He secured a move to Argentine side Boca Juniors in July 2019.

The player had signed a year’s contract with the club. However, he brought an end to his professional football career six months earlier, citing family reasons.

