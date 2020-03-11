Danny Drinkwater HEADBUTTS Aston Villa Teammate Jota, Set For Early Chelsea Return

According to reports in England, Aston Villa midfielder Danny Drinkwater could return to Chelsea sooner than expected. The midfielder, who is on loan to Aston Villa from Chelsea, was involved in a training-ground brawl with fellow teammate Jota. Drinkwater reportedly headbutted his teammate, making it his second kerfuffle this season.

Premier League news: Danny Drinkwater Chelsea return on the cards

It is reported that talks regarding Danny Drinkwater’s future took place on Tuesday. Aston Villa are considering cutting short his loan spell, which could mark his early return to Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, the player is set to face disciplinary action by the club and will also be asked to pay a hefty fine for his conduct while in training.

Danny Drinkwater Chelsea return: Player accused of headbutting Jota

Danny Drinkwater joined Burnley from Chelsea at the start of the present season on a season-long loan. However, he returned to Chelsea in the winter transfer window only to join Aston Villa until the end of the season. The midfielder has made just five Premier League appearances this season and did not feature in his side’s defeat against Leicester City earlier this week.

He has managed only one start in the Premier League for Aston Villa, which came against Burnley. His previous spell with Burnley was marred with controversy after he was involved in an altercation in Manchester, which left him with a bruised face. He was seen head-butting a person one night inside a club.

Danny Drinkwater Chelsea return: Midfielder struggles for game time

Danny Drinkwater has seemingly been on the decline since he won the Premier League with Leicester City in 2016. He has struggled for game time with the England national team since his move to Chelsea in 2017. The midfielder was signed by Chelsea for a reported fee of £35 million but struggled for game time since the departure of manager Antonio Conte.

