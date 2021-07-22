David Alaba Has One Regret About Former Player Sergio Ramos At Real Madrid Unveiling

The unveiling of David Alaba was finally done by Real Madrid on Wednesday as the Austrian looks set to start his journey in the Spanish capital. Alaba was signed on a five-year deal by Real Madrid after his contract with previous employers Bayern Munich ended on July 1. The versatile defender was handed the No 4 jersey which was previously worn by Sergio Ramos, who is now a Paris Saint-Germain player.

David Alaba's dream of playing alongside Sergio Ramos

Alaba is likely to be brought straight into Real Madrid's backline to fill the void left by the departure of Sergio Ramos to PSG in the summer. The Spaniard left Los Blancos on a free transfer after leaving it too late to agree on a new contract. Ramos had been with the Galacticos for 16 years and won many trophies with the team.

Speaking at a press conference about working with Ramos, Alaba said “I would have loved to play with Sergio Ramos, with his top category football, to learn with him". About the jersey given to him which was earlier worn by the Madrid legend, David said “The number four? The club told me that it was the only one available and I didn’t want to speak with anyone about changing it.”

He also added, "I know what the number means for the club and that motivates me. It represents strength and leadership. I want to give my all for that number. I haven't come here to compare myself with others. I'm David Alaba and I'll keep being David Alaba. I'll be myself."

Sergio Ramos Real Madrid career

Sergio Ramos joined Real Madrid as a 19-year-old for €27 million, a record for a Spanish defender. Starting his career as a right-back, Ramos later became an elite centre-back forming elite partnerships with Pepe and Raphael Varane during his career. He lifted 22 honours at Real Madrid, including four Champions League titles, five LaLiga wins, and two Copa Del Rey honours. Ramos played in 671 games for Los Blancos, making him the fourth-highest appearance maker in club history. He has scored 101 goals in his Real Madrid career, making him one of the highest-scoring defenders in football.

David Alaba Bayern Munich career

The 28-year-old defender exited Bayern Munich after having spent 13 years in Germany where he won numerous championships which include two Champions League trophies, 10 Bundesliga titles, and six German Cups. A Bayern graduate, Alaba had played for the club's under 17 and 19 teams before making his debut for the senior team in August 2009. He scored his first goal for FC Bayern in the same month and was consequently named in the club's Champions League squad that season.

Image: @realmadriden / Twitter