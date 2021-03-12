David Alaba Transfer: Bayern Star's Agent Names His Next Preferred LaLiga Destination

Quick links:
Newly-elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta is keen on introducing several changes at the club - ranging from transfer policies to managerial methodologies. He has been quite critical of the club's transfer policy prior to his election to the highest office. Now at the helm at Camp Nou, Laporta has identified a number of players which he intends to sign next summer, with Bayern Munich defender David Alaba also on the radar. It was reported that the defender had agreed verbally over a switch to Camp Nou. But his agent has rubbished off any such talks with Barcelona.
A recent report by AS had revealed that Laporta had met with David Alaba's representatives a week prior to his election. He spoke about his plans of bringing in the Bavarian defender to Camp Nou if he was elected to the highest office. On Thursday, Mundo Deportivo also claimed that Barcelona had agreed verbally with the Austrian centre-back over a possible move as a free agent next summer.
Pini Zahavi, agent of David Alaba, to Goal: “There’s no verbal agreement with Barcelona. The news is NOT true”. The only club that reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with Alaba is Real Madrid, as reported... but it’s not signed yet. ðŸ”´ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡¹ #Alaba https://t.co/4TFIavQlyuMarch 11, 2021
But David Alaba's agent Pini Zahavi has denied any verbal agreement with the Blaugrana during an interaction with Goal. He claimed that the news of any verbal agreement with Barcelona for the David Alaba transfer is completely false. He, however, went on to confirm the developing David Alaba Real Madrid stories in Europe.
The Austrian international has been reportedly in constant contact with the Los Blancos. It was earlier reported that he had agreed to a move to the Spanish capital verbally and only an official announcement remains. His agent has also confirmed that the player did reach a verbal agreement with the defending LaLiga champions but he hasn't penned down a deal yet.
Notably, later reports suggested that Real Madrid had pulled back from the David Alaba transfer owing to his hefty financial demands, as the club endures financial hardships amid the coronavirus pandemic. Indeed, his paycheque demands were the only reason for his refusal to extend his contract with Bayern Munich.
Other reports have also claimed that Alaba has begun negotiations with financially viable clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), while Liverpool are also in the race to land him. Indeed, his versatile gameplay, including his ability to defend on the left-wing, apart from possessing skills similar to that of a midfielder, he has been on the radar for some of the clubs across Europe.
Meanwhile, the David Alaba net worth stands at $20 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. He is committed to continuing until the end of the season as per his contract with the defending European champions. This season, David Alaba has been a key player for Hansi Flick as his side lead the Bundesliga standings with 55 points to their credit.