David Alaba Transfer: Bayern Star's Agent Names His Next Preferred LaLiga Destination

Newly-elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta is keen on introducing several changes at the club - ranging from transfer policies to managerial methodologies. He has been quite critical of the club's transfer policy prior to his election to the highest office. Now at the helm at Camp Nou, Laporta has identified a number of players which he intends to sign next summer, with Bayern Munich defender David Alaba also on the radar. It was reported that the defender had agreed verbally over a switch to Camp Nou. But his agent has rubbished off any such talks with Barcelona.

Real Madrid transfer rumours: No verbal agreement with Barcelona, says Alaba's agent

A recent report by AS had revealed that Laporta had met with David Alaba's representatives a week prior to his election. He spoke about his plans of bringing in the Bavarian defender to Camp Nou if he was elected to the highest office. On Thursday, Mundo Deportivo also claimed that Barcelona had agreed verbally with the Austrian centre-back over a possible move as a free agent next summer.

But David Alaba's agent Pini Zahavi has denied any verbal agreement with the Blaugrana during an interaction with Goal. He claimed that the news of any verbal agreement with Barcelona for the David Alaba transfer is completely false. He, however, went on to confirm the developing David Alaba Real Madrid stories in Europe.

Real Madrid transfer rumours: Agent confirms verbal agreement with Los Blancos

The Austrian international has been reportedly in constant contact with the Los Blancos. It was earlier reported that he had agreed to a move to the Spanish capital verbally and only an official announcement remains. His agent has also confirmed that the player did reach a verbal agreement with the defending LaLiga champions but he hasn't penned down a deal yet.

Notably, later reports suggested that Real Madrid had pulled back from the David Alaba transfer owing to his hefty financial demands, as the club endures financial hardships amid the coronavirus pandemic. Indeed, his paycheque demands were the only reason for his refusal to extend his contract with Bayern Munich.

Have David Alaba Real Madrid talks broken down?

Other reports have also claimed that Alaba has begun negotiations with financially viable clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), while Liverpool are also in the race to land him. Indeed, his versatile gameplay, including his ability to defend on the left-wing, apart from possessing skills similar to that of a midfielder, he has been on the radar for some of the clubs across Europe.

Meanwhile, the David Alaba net worth stands at $20 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. He is committed to continuing until the end of the season as per his contract with the defending European champions. This season, David Alaba has been a key player for Hansi Flick as his side lead the Bundesliga standings with 55 points to their credit.

Image courtesy: David Alaba Twitter