David Alaba Transfer News: Bayern Defender Agrees Verbal Agreement With Barcelona

LaLiga giants Barcelona are reportedly set to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba on a free transfer in the summer window. It is believed that Alaba's agent recently headed to Barcelona for talks over a potential transfer and it looks like the Catalan giants have moved a step closer to clinching this deal, ahead of rivals Real Madrid. Contract negotiations between Alaba and Bayern Munich came to an end last year after the Bavarian club refused to meet the player's wage demands.

David Alaba transfer news: Barcelona to hijack Real Madrid target?

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, David Alaba has verbally agreed to join Barcelona in the summer. Over the months, several reports had linked Alaba to Real Madrid but it appears that the Catalan giants will hijack a deal for the two-time UCL winner. The rumours linking Alaba to Barcelona broke on Monday after his agent reportedly met with chiefs at the Catalan club. The Catalan side has been eager to bolster its defensive line for some time now and manager Ronald Koeman is desperate to find a long-term replacement for the injury-prone Gerard Pique.

Los Blancos' interest in Alaba stemmed from the fact that Sergio Ramos was set to leave the Spanish capital in the summer. With Marcelo also entering the twilight years of his career, Alaba could even be an option as a left-back. The defender was rumoured to have signed a pre-contractual agreement with Real Madrid in January 2021. However, recent reports suggest that the 28-year-old did not sign any agreement and is now keen on a move to Barcelona.

Premier League giants Liverpool were also monitoring Alaba's situation but signed Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak on a loan deal on transfer deadline day in January. Klopp was interested in Alaba as the eight-time German champion can be deployed as a centre-back or left-back and his versatility could have provided some much-needed depth in those problematic positions.

David Alaba contract at Bayern Munich set to expire in summer, star to leave for free

Last year, it had become abundantly clear that Alaba did not have much of a future with Bayern Munich after his 11th season with the Bundesliga giants. His current contract is set to run out in the summer and the two parties have been at an impasse over the terms of a new deal, leaving the player free to negotiate with other clubs over a possible move after the end of the season.

David Alaba situation with Bayern Münich is getting complicated after Uli Hoeneß statements... waiting for official bids [no one on the table yet] with one year contract left. But Bayern still hope to keep him and extend the agreement - as per @cfbayern. Game on. ðŸ”´ #Bayern https://t.co/XXZM9F6rZh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 14, 2020

Alaba joined Bayern Munich in 2010 and has amassed 419 appearances for the Bavarian side, while also chipping in with 33 goals and 50 assists.

Image Credits - David Alaba Instagram, AP