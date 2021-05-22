David Beckham Credits Sir Alex Ferguson During Premier League Hall Of Fame Induction

English football legend David Beckham has called and former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson an 'inspiration' to him. Beckham has made 265 appearances for the 'Red Devils' where he had succeeded in finding the back of the net on 62 occasions during his association with the club from 1992 to 2003 when it was managed by the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson. It was an era when Man United was a force to reckon with in English, European as well as global football.

'He will always be an inspiration to me': David Beckham

The English midfielder entered the Premier League Hall of Fame on Thursday and he believes the reason for his growth in the game was due to the influence of former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson.

"The sense of community and family that Sir Alex ensured we all felt was so important," Beckham told premierleague.com after becoming the sixth and final former player to be voted into the Premier League Hall of Fame in 2021.

"I was lucky to be in a team that I had supported since I was a boy and with a group of players who I had played with for such a long period of time. That made us all so much closer as a team. We all fought for each other on the pitch every second. Sir Alex was an incredible manager and there's no way we would have been able to achieve what we did without him. He will always be an inspiration to me", the versatile footballer added.

David Beckham's successful football career

David Beckham was regarded as one of the finest footballers of his generation and enjoyed spells at Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Paris Sanit-Germain as well. The former England international was one of the highest-paid footballers during his playing career and football's fashion icon too.

The Englishman is one of the greatest behind dead ball situations, with the former England captain having a vicious right foot. Beckham's crossing ability and his accuracy while taking free-kicks were well revered during his playing days and the former Real Madrid star is still considered as the benchmark for the skill.

Alex Ferguson's legacy & how he changed Man United's fortunes?

Manchester United appointed Sir Alex Ferguson as the club’s permanent manager on November 7, 1986. The Scott led Aberdeen to 3 League titles and a European Cup Winners’ Cup before becoming Manchester United’s man in charge. Regarded as one of the greatest managers of all time, Sir Alex spent 26 years as manager of the Red Devils before retiring at the end of 2012-13 season.

Under Sir Alex Ferguson’s tenure as manager, Manchester United achieved enviable success, making them one of the biggest clubs in world football. He won 38 trophies at the club including 13 Premier League Titles, 5 FA Cups, and 2 Champions League titles. The manager was knighted in 1999 after United won the treble after defeating Bayern Munich in stoppage time.

Sir Alex retired in 2013 and became Manchester United’s director and ambassador. Ferguson has 8 published works, with Leading: Lessons in leadership from the legendary Manchester United manager with Micheal Moritz written in 2015 being his latest work. He has managed a total of 2,155 games and has won a staggering 1253 games, drawing 490 while losing only 412. Ferguson was named among the top 10 influential coaches by UEFA since its inception in 1954.

(With ANI Inputs)