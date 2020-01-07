David Beckham Cuddles Up To His Kids And Wife Victoria During Moroccan Getaway

2020 will be a crucial year for former Manchester United and Real Madrid star David Beckham. The 44-year old footballer-turned-businessman is gearing up for the debut of his MLS franchise Inter Miami CF which will be based in South Florida. However, David Beckham has opted to take some time off to spend with his family before the start of a busy year.

Inter Miami CF rope in Uruguayan coach - Diego Alonso

Welcome, @AlonsoDT!



The Uruguayan becomes first ever coach of #InterMiamiCF, and is the only coach to win the Concacaf Champions League with two different teams.



🗞️https://t.co/Y9o7YyfZb5 pic.twitter.com/kVp0vAIUOS — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) December 30, 2019

David Beckham enjoys some time off with wife Victoria Beckham and their kids

The former AC Miilan and PSG player took to social media to post some adorable pictures alongside wife Victoria Beckham and sons Romeo (17), Cruz (14) and daughter Harper (8). The Beckham family are currently enjoying an exotic vacation in beautiful Morocco as they prepare for a busy 2020.

David Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn (20) was not seen in any of the uploaded pictures. It remains unclear if he is with the rest of the Beckham family at the moment. Earlier, it was also reported that David Beckham will feature on the latest and final instalment of popular American sitcom - Modern Family. 2020 does look to be David Beckham's year indeed!

David Beckham gears up for debut season of Inter Miami CF in the MLS

Almost ready to kick it.

Together we build a world-class ⚽club in South Florida.#InterMiamiCF pic.twitter.com/n24bkBLXtf — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 1, 2020

