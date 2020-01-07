The Debate
David Beckham Cuddles Up To His Kids And Wife Victoria During Moroccan Getaway

Football News

David Beckham took to social media to share pictures of his beautiful wife Victoria Beckham and their lovely kids as they take some time off in Morocco.

David Beckham

2020 will be a crucial year for former Manchester United and Real Madrid star David Beckham. The 44-year old footballer-turned-businessman is gearing up for the debut of his MLS franchise Inter Miami CF which will be based in South Florida. However, David Beckham has opted to take some time off to spend with his family before the start of a busy year.

Also Read | David Beckham flaunts acting skills in awkward Modern Family cameo alongside Courteney Cox

Inter Miami CF rope in Uruguayan coach - Diego Alonso

Also Read | Prince William narrates 60-second mental health film aimed at football fans

David Beckham enjoys some time off with wife Victoria Beckham and their kids

Also Read | Zinedine Zidane meets Almeria's owner who recalls the infamous headbutt on Marco Materrazi

The former AC Miilan and PSG player took to social media to post some adorable pictures alongside wife Victoria Beckham and sons Romeo (17), Cruz (14) and daughter Harper (8). The Beckham family are currently enjoying an exotic vacation in beautiful Morocco as they prepare for a busy 2020.

David Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn (20) was not seen in any of the uploaded pictures. It remains unclear if he is with the rest of the Beckham family at the moment. Earlier, it was also reported that David Beckham will feature on the latest and final instalment of popular American sitcom - Modern Family. 2020 does look to be David Beckham's year indeed!

Also Read | Juventus FC splash the cash to sign Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta

David Beckham gears up for debut season of Inter Miami CF in the MLS

Also Read | Robin Van Persie interviews Marcus Rashford; talks shooting drills, Rio Ferdinand and LVG

