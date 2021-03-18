David Beckham Shares Stunning Workout Video, Fans Applaud Inter Miami Owner's Fitness

Soon after Inter Miami owner David Beckham shared a stunning workout video, several fans applauded the former English football star. Beckham was seen showing off his hunky frame in an Instagram video he uploaded on Thursday. The former Manchester United player won six Premier Leagues and was also the runner up for the 1999 Ballon d'Or.

David Beckham Instagram video: Fans applaud Inter Miami owner's fitness

In a recent video uploaded by David Beckham on his official Instagram and Facebook handle, the Miami owner can be seen working on his abs. Beckham ironically captions the post, "Just a gentle workout to start the day." Looking at the former English international's physique, several fans applauded his fitness.

Considering how hard Beckham's workout is it seems obvious that not many people consider it to be 'gentle' as seen in the comments. For example, one fan wrote, "Gentle? I find this particular exercise the hardest of all..." Another fan wrote, "Gentle workout for a gentleman." Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "This is not gentle. I tried before."

David Beckham diet

Unsurprisingly, for such a difficult workout David Beckham eats an amazing diet. As per a report from the Daily Mail, David Beckham consumes very little fat and has a high intake of lean protein. The only fat that he consumes comes from healthy sources such as olive oil and yoghurt. Beckham also eats plenty of beans, leafy greens and cauliflower to provide himself with carbohydrates and other nutrients.

David Beckham net worth

Considering the past successes of David Beckham at Manchester United and Real Madrid, it is no surprise that Beckham is one of the wealthiest sportsmen in the world. As per celebritynetworth.com, David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham have a combined net worth of approximately $450 million. After leaving Real Madrid, Beckham signed a five-year contract with Los Angeles Galaxy, where he was the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer. Beckham is believed to have earned a staggering $255 million at LA Galaxy. The income includes salary, revenue sharing, endorsements, appearances, and licensing.

Other than the income from his days as a football player, David Beckham has also earned a high income as a result of commercial endorsements. The sponsors include Adidas, Coty, H&M, among several others. As a result of these multi-endorsement deals, caknowledge.com has reported that Beckham's net worth is believed to have grown by 75% in the past few years itself.

Disclaimer: The above David Beckham net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.