David Beckham Snapped With Sons In Miami; Fans In Awe Of Family Picture

David Beckham has always been well known for his looks and even more so after his retirement from professional football in 2013, having signed multiple endorsements after. The former Manchester United player won six Premier League titles and was also the runner up for the 1999 Ballon d'Or. Recently, he was seen in a picture with his sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz in Miami.

David Beckham sons: Fans in awe of the Beckhams' family picture

David Beckham's son Romeo Beckham recently posted a family picture of his father and his two brothers in Miami on his Instagram handle. The teenager captioned the picture: "With the boys ♥ï¸." Fans are in awe of the family picture as the post has gone viral. One fan replied: "the genes in this family omg." Another posted, "Beautiful family â¤ï¸." One can see the beautiful family image and all the replies below.

David Beckham Instagram: Workout video

David Beckham Instagram has become one of the most famous destinations for fans because of his looks and fitness. A few weeks ago the Inter Miami owner uploaded a workout video on his official Instagram and Facebook handles which received a great reception from his fans. Beckham ironically captioned the post, "Just a gentle workout to start the day." Having a look at the workout, it is anything but gentle.

David Beckham diet

In order to have such an outstanding body, it goes without saying that David Beckham also has an amazing diet. As per a report from the Daily Mail, Beckham consumes very little fat and has a high intake of lean protein. The only fat he consumes comes from healthy sources such as olive oil and yoghurt. Beckham is also believed to eat plenty of beans, leafy greens and cauliflower to provide himself with a high intake of carbohydrates and other nutrients.

David Beckham net worth

As per celebritynetworth.com, David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham have a combined net worth of approximately $450 million. Beckham became the highest-paid player in MLS when he signed for LA Galaxy as he is believed to have earned a staggering $255 million. The income includes salary, revenue sharing, endorsements, appearances, and licensing.

Inter Miami schedule

Meanwhile, the schedule of David Beckham's Inter Miami team has been released. Inter Miami's first match is against LA Galaxy on April 18, 2021, with the match set to kick off at 3:00 PM ET. The entire Inter Miami schedule can be seen on the official MLS page.

