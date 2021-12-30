David Beckham To Be Knighted After Name Cleared From Tax Avoidance Scheme: Report

Former England footballer David Beckham has finally received a green signal in a tax avoidance case that had barred him from being awarded a knighthood for the past several years. Beckham was amongst the 140 celebrities who had invested in a controversial scheme, which resulted in him being red-flagged by HM Customs and Revenue. According to The Sun, Beckham was given the all-clear in the tax avoidance scheme and his representatives approached tax officials to settle his finances.

Beckham, who was red-listed after his name appeared in the Ingenious Media scheme, has been moved to the green list, meaning he is now eligible for a knighthood. Beckham was due to be knighted in 2013, but he was told that his tax dispute case was the main reason he was being passed over. Beckham's emails to his advisers from five years ago were published in 2017, in which he slammed the awards committee for not including him on the list that year.

The 46-year-old has been switched from red to green, according to The Sun, and his name has been placed on the official recommendations list for next year's accolades. Beckham is likely to be knighted in June of next year. This comes after a couple of years ago it was reported that Beckham and his wife Victoria are amongst the highest taxpayers in the United Kingdom.

'He deserves it'

Beckham will become the latest individual to add "Sir" in front of his name if he is awarded the knighthood next year. The decision to move Beckham from red to green list was hailed by the daughter of late Captain Tom Moore, who said the former Manchester United player thoroughly deserved to be knighted and that her family is delighted on hearing he is next in line to receive the honour from The Queen.

In his 20-year-long career, which ended in 2013, Beckham appeared 115 times for England and a whopping 265 times for Manchester United. He also played for Spanish giants Real Madrid from 2003 to 2007. In 2012, Beckham played an instrumental role in London's successful Olympic bid. After moving to French club Paris Saint-Germain, Beckham announced his retirement from the sport. He ended his illustrious career with 19 major trophies.

Image: AP

