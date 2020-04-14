David Beckham Makes Shock Visit To Cheer Up Old, Cancer-stricken Liverpool Fan's Home

Former Manchester United player David Beckham made a surprise visit to the home of a Liverpool fan amidst the coronavirus UK situation. Following the scare of the coronavirus pandemic, people have been advised to remain indoors as the coronavirus UK situation has worsened over the past few weeks, reporting over 11,300 deaths. However, that did not stop David Beckham from showing his class and visiting a rival Liverpool fan, who is suffering from cancer.

Coronavirus UK: David Beckham visits Liverpool fan diagnosed with cancer

David Beckham once again proved why he is deemed a legend in England. The 44-year-old former Man United star put rivalry aside to visit cancer patient and Liverpool fan David Roberts. Although David Beckham continued his charity work with a meet and greet session, the former England captain skipper might come under the microscope for breaking the laws set by the government.

Coronavirus UK: David Beckham visits Liverpool fan to offer gifts

David Roberts was informed by the charity Age UK that he would be paid a visit by a high-profile celebrity. However, on Monday morning at around 10:15 AM, David Roberts was surprised to see former David Beckham at his doorstep bearing gifts. Mr. Roberts, a 70-year-old Liverpool fan who resides with his wife and 33-year-old son in Abingdon, Oxfordshire was delighted to see David Beckham and the pair began chatting about football despite maintaining a fair amount of distance from each other.

Coronavirus UK: David Beckham visits Liverpool fan and talks football

Mr. Roberts greeted David Beckham and spoke to the former Manchester United star about the current problems faced due to the suspension of the Premier League. Despite being a Liverpool fan, David Beckham was glad to chat with Mr. Roberts as the Reds are currently at the summit of the English top-flight. He was also pleased to meet Beckham and acknowledged the people that helped him during his three-year battle with cancer.

Coronavirus pandemic: David Beckham charity work

Apart from paying a visit to Mr. Roberts, David Beckham has been heavily involved with UNICEF to take care of underprivileged children. Beckham has also been vocal about appreciating the work done by the NHS. In a recent video, David Beckham along with his kids came together to clap hands and show their support for the brave healthcare workers. Here is the Instagram video of Beckham and his children showing their support and appreciation towards the NHS.