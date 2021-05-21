David Beckham's Son Romeo Bends It Like Beckham In Striking Resemblance To Legend: WATCH

Manchester United legend David Beckham is one of the greatest behind dead ball situations, with the former England captain having a vicious right foot. Beckham's crossing ability and his accuracy while taking free-kicks was well revered during his playing does, and the former Real Madrid star is still considered as the benchmark for the skill. Now, David Beckham's son Romeo Beckham has given proof that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree with some neat skills.

Romeo Beckham has learned a lesson or two from his father and the 18-year-old has replicated the former Manchester United star's iconic goal against Greece at Old Trafford to help England qualify for the 2002 World Cup. Romeo took to Instagram to share the video, where he can be seen using a similar technique to that of his father, and pull the move off with perfection. The 18-year-old, who is a singer and Burberry model, curled one into the top corner having composed himself and also placed his left foot forward like his dad and delivers the goods with a cracking strike. Well, there could be someone on the field professionally from the David Beckham family soon.

David Beckham was renowned as one of the very best from set-piece situations and is known to have spent hours practising his skills before each game. The Man United legend would spend time after training sessions taking free-kicks and striving for improvement and one such clip of him practising free-kicks from different angles before the Greece game is proof of his dedication. The stoppage-time goal was certainly historic, with a packed Old Trafford bouncing from their chairs in delight.

David Beckham married long-time girlfriend Victoria Adams in 1999 at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland. The couple has four children - Brooklyn Beckham (born March 4, 1999), Romeo Beckham (born September 1, 2002), Cruz Beckham (born February 20, 2005) and daughter Harper Seven (born July 10, 2011). All the David Beckham sons have all played football at the Arsenal Academy and like their father, both Brooklyn and Romeo have both done modelling work and been named among GQ's best dressed British men. Brooklyn previously played football for Arsenal U16s but was released at the end of the 2014–15 season.

Despite hanging up his boots in 2013, David Beckham continues to be an icon off the pitch and has a net worth that strips current Premier League top earners. As of 2020, the David Beckham net worth figure approximately amounts to a whopping $450 million according to celebritynetworth.com. That is partly a result of the fact that 'Brand Beckham' can also include his wife, Victoria, who runs her own fashion label. Beckham signed a lifetime contract with Adidas worth $160 million in 2003 while also has contracts with Tudor watches and Haig Club Whisky, while has appeared with comedian Kevin Hart multiple times promoting clothing brand H&M. Other sponsorship deals include Breitling, Sainsbury's, Armani, Gillette and Pepsi Co.

