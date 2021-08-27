David Beckham's US Football Club In Trouble After Failing To Fulfill Promise

Former England footballer, David Beckham is reportedly in serious trouble over not fulfilling his commitment which he had made while building the Inter Miami football club. The club was launched back in 2018 and during that time and a deal according to which the club will create a range of public amenities as soon as possible.

David Beckham's Inter Miami in big trouble

According to a report published by Mirror David Beckham’s football club in the US has been accused of ­breaking a promise to build a park. The report states that officials in the city of Miami had struck a deal with the team’s owners, Miami Beckham United, which included the club creating a range of public amenities as soon as possible.

The report further says that the part of the agreement ensured the top-flight team Inter Miami had a 50-year rent-free lease at a stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The public facilities were promised on a 20-acre site next to the ground, but no building work has started with the site being used as a car park on match days. David Beckham has until July 2022 to finish the public facilities.

City vice-mayor Heather Moraitis in her statement has said, “It seems like an empty promise.I’m not even sure David Beckham knows what’s going on. My city feels let down. I don’t think he’d support turning his back on a whole community. He’s a dream maker, not a dream killer. I believe he wouldn’t want to come into a community and renege on a promise. Taxpayers spent millions on this and got nothing in return".

According to a report in The Guardian Moraitis said the club stalled for almost two years and then came back asking for more land and the prospect of a women’s national league team playing under the Inter Miami banner. She said, “For six months they would never give us a number. I asked Inter Miami to move forward and they said they don’t want to build it, they want us to do it. But we all know if the city does it, it’ll take twice as long and cost twice as much.”

Inter Miami's ambition to sign Lionel Messi

While the club is under trouble for not fulfilling the commitment, recently a report emerged that David Beckham in talks with Lionel Messi to play for the club. While Lionel Messi is yet to make his PSG debut, there are already rumours circulating over where he will ultimately head to once he parts ways with the French club. As per rumours, former England football team captain David Beckham is looking forward to having Messi on board at the American professional soccer club Inter Miami. As per reports in the Daily Mirror, David Beckham, who is also the owner of Inter Miami has already contacted Lionel Messi in an attempt to bring him to Miami once his PSG contract expires in 2023.