David De Gea Accused Of 'disloyalty' By Ex-coach As New MUFC Contract Led To Trust Issues

Former Manchester United goalkeeping coach Emilio Alvarez left the club last year, for reasons unknown. It was earlier claimed that the Red Devils had released the Spaniard, a claim completely rubbished by Alvarez who now states that David de Gea was the main reason for his departure from Old Trafford.

'Disloyal' De Gea the main reason for departure: Emilio Alvarez

In an interview with Spanish media publication AS, Emilio Alvarez has revealed that he left Man United after De Gea extended his contract until 2023 without informing the goalkeeping coach. Alvarez played a pivotal role in De Gea's move to Man United, acting as his mentor during the latter's time at Atletico Madrid. The former Man United coach asserted that the disloyalty shown by the goalkeeper forced him to end his stay at the club.

399 games! Sorry @Pschmeichel1 😉 But it’s an honour to overtake a legend like you 🔴 pic.twitter.com/4zee4sDvyk — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) July 9, 2020

Alvarez rubbished talks that Man United released him of his duties. Instead, he decided to inform the club of his departure. Although the Old Trafford hierarchy was keen on offering him a renewed contract extension, he decided otherwise. Alvarez was roped in as the goalkeeping coach under Jose Mourinho. The former coach recalls that agent Jorge Mendes played an important role in convincing him to take the coaching role with the Premier League giants.

Mourinho roped in Alvarez to help De Gea

He claimed that Mourinho wanted him to help De Gea develop professionally in order to ensure his stay at the club amid rumours linking De Gea with a move to Real Madrid. Alvarez stated that he tried his best to ensure that the Spanish shot-stopper became one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League. However, De Gea had already extended his contract, keeping him out of the loop, implying 'disloyalty' on part of the goalkeeper.

Alvarez reveals that he confronted De Gea for keeping him out the loop about his contract negotiations. The former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper asserted that he was asked by the club to stay quiet on the matter, which hurt the coach. Alvarez asserts that he has now realised not to help anybody grow professionally unless you have total confidence.

