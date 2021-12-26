David De Gea Explains Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United Training, Calls It "Very Intense"

Manchester United numero uno goalkeeper David De Gea has revealed how the training sessions at Manchester United have changed and have become intense under the management of Ralf Rangnick. Rangnick’s appointment as the interim manager of the Red Devils after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been a blessing in disguise as the United are yet to lose a game under him.

Man Utd last played on 11th December in a 1-0 win over Norwich City as their last two games against Brentford and Brighton were postponed owing to Covid-19 cases within the squad. They will finally hit the ground on 27th December in an away clash against Newcastle United at the St. James Park. Manchester United find themselves standing at the sixth spot in the Premier League 2021-22 points table and will be aiming to extend their three-game winning streak in order to climb up the charts.

De Gea has been the star performer for them in the recent matches. In a conversation with Manchester United’s official website, he reveals the intensity at which the practice and training sessions are held under Rangnick. He also expressed his happiness after seeing all the players training together after the Covid-19 outbreak within the camp.

"It’s great. It’s good to have the whole team back to train properly altogether and then of course see they are all safe. They are back, they are all training, they are fine so it’s great to be together again," said David De Gea.

Training sessions under Ralf Rangnick are hard & intense, claims David De Gea

Dea Gea stated that the sessions under the new interim manager have been hard and intense. The shots-topper further added that every player has to give their 100 percent and feels that the team is looking great with energy.

“We’ve been training hard, of course. It’s very intense, every training session, every moment with him [Rangnick] is intense. You have to give 100 percent every time in training and in the games. Let’s see. It’s just the beginning, it’s been a couple of weeks, so let’s see in the future. The team is training with energy, with pace, and now we have to show that in big games,” added Dea Gea.