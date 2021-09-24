David De Gea Hopeful Of Big Trophies For Manchester United; Hails Ronaldo's Return

Manchester United lost to West Ham 1-0 in front of their home crowd in the EFL Cup third round at Old Trafford on Thursday, September 23. They were without their usual starting XI with the likes of Dean Henderson, Alex Telles, Martial all being given a chance while Cristiano Ronaldo, Luke Shaw, skipper Harry Maguire, and David de Gea were not even on the bench. West Ham too had made a significant number of changes to their lineup and so there is no excuse for a club like Manchester United to drop out in the third round of the EFL Cup. However, their No. 1, De Gea, says he expects more from the team in the campaign following the star players that they have procured this season.

United managed to sign Raphael Varane, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Jadon Sancho this season and De Gea believes that they already had a good squad so the addition of these players should only boost their prospects. They are all on 13 points from five games played so far. The Red Devils are currently level on points with first-placed Chelsea and second-placed Liverpool but are behind on goal difference which is why they are third.

"We signed good players and we already had a good squad," De Gea told Sky Sports. "We are there at the top of the league fighting for every game, of course, it is hard, it is the best league in the world. Every game is difficult, we want to fight for the big trophies, try to fight for the Premier League, the Champions League, for everything and I think we have the squad and the players and we have the fans with us so it's amazing. I think the club is at a good point."

With players like Ronaldo and Varane, United has more experience

The Spanish goalkeeper then spoke about five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano's influence since his return to United, Ronaldo has managed to score four times in the three matches he has played for them so far. De Gea said that the Portuguese's influence on the team goes beyond his goal scoring. De Gea says that Ronaldo's influence is already visible in the team, stating that he is already a legend at the club and that the younger players have someone to look up to.

I think that the impact is already there. It's amazing to have him back at home. He's already a legend in the club, so I think for the players, for the young lads, for everyone, he's a great guy to see every day how he works in the gym, how he treats himself, how he takes care of his body, and of himself. He is an amazing player and it's great to see him here every day working hard and helping the team. Let's see, like I said, now we have a bigger squad, big players - players with experience like Cristiano, like Raphael Varane, like me, Juan Mata - so we have more experience on the team. So let's see, it can be a great year.

Image: @ManUtd/Twitter