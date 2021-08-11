David De Gea Marks 10 Years At Manchester United, Says 'a Lot Of Years Left At Club'

David De Gea has passionately served Manchester United for ten years and is looking forward to winning more titles as a Red. August 7, 2021 marked the 10th anniversary of De Gea's debut for United, and he commemorated the occasion by maintaining a clean sheet in a 4-0 friendly triumph over Everton at Old Trafford. De Gea joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has since become one of the team's all-time great goalkeepers, appearing in 441 games. He is 21st on the club's all-time participation list and just surpassed Peter Schmeichel to become United's top foreign appearance-maker in any position.

Dean Henderson, an academy product who returned from a successful two-year loan spell with Sheffield United, competed for Dea Gea's spot last season. There have been several discussions over Manchester United's Numero Uno heading into the new campaign. Henderson was pushed out of England's Euro 2020 team due to a hip injury this summer, and he has recently been suffering from chronic tiredness after acquiring Covid-19. De Gea, who is under contract until 2023, is expected to start United's Premier League opener against Leeds and has stated that he intends to stay at United for many years beyond the ten years he has already spent there.

“It’s been a lot of years at the club and a great source of pride for me to have been able to play for a club like Manchester United for so many seasons now. But you have to live in the present, I think I still have a lot of years ahead of me at the club, I’m excited about that, feeling strong and I’m very keen to do well. I feel great in myself, high in confidence and I think it should be - and has to be - an important season for all of us,” said De Gea to the club’s official website.

David De Gea welcomes new signings

David De Gea loves welcoming new acquisitions into the squad and believes that it’s a big pleasure. United have signed Tom Heaton and Jadon Sancho to their ranks, and the team may soon be boosted even more with the addition of potential acquisition Raphael Varane.

Heaton, who returned to his boyhood club on a free transfer, was highlighted by De Gea as the signing he is most excited about because of how well they will operate together. “[I’m especially excited to welcome] Tom, the keeper, who I’m with a lot of more of the time. He’s a great bloke and a top keeper. He’s really going to bring a lot to the group and let’s hope it’s the same with the rest of the signings too,” De Gea concluded.

