David De Gea, Partner Edurne Spotted Leaving Hospital After Birth Of Their Daughter: Watch

Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea has been away from the city of Manchester since the previous week. The shot-stopper has been beside his partner Edurne, who recently gave birth to a girl, their first child together. A few days after the birth, the couple was spotted leaving the hospital as they waved at their fans.

David de Gea baby: Yanay makes first appearance with parents

The couple walked out of the hospital with the new-born in Edurne’s arms. De Gea and Edurne were then asked to remove their masks before they could pose for the paparazzi. He then went on to display his affection for the newborn. The couple has named their daughter Yanay.

The Spanish shot-stopper had announced the birth of Yanay through an Instagram post last Friday. Meanwhile, De Gea and Edurne wore matching clothing for their first public appearance since the birth of their child. The two have been together for almost a decade now, with their relationship dating back to 2011.

De Gea wife: Who is Edurne Garcia?

Edurne Garcia Almagro is a famous personality in Spain, albeit not because of her relationship with De Gea. The 35-year-old is a renowned singer, actress and television presenter in Spain. She rose to fame in 2005 following her participation in the Spanish casting show, Operacion Triunfo and has also represented her country in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015.

De Gea set to miss several fixtures

De Gea was conspicuous by his absence from the clash against Crystal Palace last week. Although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just revealed that the player was away due to personal reasons, the Daily Telegraph suggested that the shot-stopper was back in Spain. The report claimed that the manager had asked De Gea to return to Spain to be with his pregnant partner Edurne Garcia.

The manager went on to congratulate his goalkeeper in the pre-match presser ahead of the Manchester derby. 'It's a fantastic day for David. Of course, when you become a dad that's probably the best possible feeling you can have. The ones who have been lucky enough to have that feeling know exactly what David is going through now,” he said.

De Gea to return to Manchester next month

De Gea would be keen on returning early to reclaim his spot from Dean Henderson. But the manager insists he’d be willing to give him the time he needs to return to the squad. As per an early report, the Norwegian tactician has asked him to return only after the international break which is scheduled later this month.

