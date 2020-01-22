'David Luiz Cam' Delights Viewers During The Final Minute Of The Chelsea Vs Arsenal Match

Arsenal put in a stunning effort to come back from behind and rescue a point against London rivals - Chelsea - at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night. David Luiz was handed a red card in the first half after he was forced to commit a last-gasp tackle on Tammy Abraham after a disastrous Shkodran Mustafi back-pass to Bernd Leno. The former Chelsea defender was later caught on camera by BT Sport in the dressing room as his team scored the all-important equaliser in the dying stages of the Chelsea vs Arsenal game.

Gabriel Martinelli scores this stunning goal against Chelsea

Catch him if you can 🏃‍♂️



Anyone else still watching Gabi's goal? 🤩 pic.twitter.com/K1P3toMJ4o — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 22, 2020

'David Luiz cam' catches Arsenal's stunning equaliser against Chelsea on Tuesday

New Black Mirror was wild pic.twitter.com/OXxiLWIA8s — James Dart (@James_Dart) January 21, 2020

David Luiz could not be blamed for the tackle he committed on Abraham post the Shkodran Mustafi howler. However, he looked dejected as he made his way back to the changing room for an early shower. BT Sport showed David Luiz watching the conclusion of the game in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen. David Luiz was one of the most relieved players at Stamford Bridge, despite not being on the pitch when he saw Hector Bellerin’s shot find its way to the bottom corner of the Chelsea net. ‘David Luiz cam’ has suddenly gained massive reaction on social media with fans asking for more moments like this in the coming weeks.

David Luiz had a word with Gabriel Martinelli in the first half against Chelsea

"Mikel told us to keep playing, and we played for David. I spoke with him (David Luiz) at half time, and he asked me to score a goal for him. "

Martinelli [Via ESPN Brazil] pic.twitter.com/EMPEjXxjGc — ETOR (@etor_olu) January 22, 2020

