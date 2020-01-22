The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'David Luiz Cam' Delights Viewers During The Final Minute Of The Chelsea Vs Arsenal Match

Football News

The suspended David Luiz watched in the dressing room as his side scored a crucial equalising goal against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
David Luiz

Arsenal put in a stunning effort to come back from behind and rescue a point against London rivals - Chelsea - at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night. David Luiz was handed a red card in the first half after he was forced to commit a last-gasp tackle on Tammy Abraham after a disastrous Shkodran Mustafi back-pass to Bernd Leno. The former Chelsea defender was later caught on camera by BT Sport in the dressing room as his team scored the all-important equaliser in the dying stages of the Chelsea vs Arsenal game.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho and Danny Rose involved in training ground bust-up: Reports

Gabriel Martinelli scores this stunning goal against Chelsea

Also Read | David Beckham in talks with Qatar investors over sponsorship deal for Inter Miami

'David Luiz cam' catches Arsenal's stunning equaliser against Chelsea on Tuesday

Also Read | Napoli consider parting ways with Gattuso, regret the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti

David Luiz could not be blamed for the tackle he committed on Abraham post the Shkodran Mustafi howler. However, he looked dejected as he made his way back to the changing room for an early shower. BT Sport showed David Luiz watching the conclusion of the game in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen. David Luiz was one of the most relieved players at Stamford Bridge, despite not being on the pitch when he saw Hector Bellerin’s shot find its way to the bottom corner of the Chelsea net. ‘David Luiz cam’ has suddenly gained massive reaction on social media with fans asking for more moments like this in the coming weeks.

Also Read | Vincent Kompany fumes at Anderlecht fans as they throw flare at Simon Mignolet

David Luiz had a word with Gabriel Martinelli in the first half against Chelsea

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes is 'desperate' to secure a move to Old Trafford this January: Report

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP: 'WE ARE USED TO LAL MIRCHI'
CONG RELEASES LIST OF CAMPAIGNERS
BJP'S QUESTION ON UDDHAV AYODYHA
KEJRIWAL LAUDS MP GOVT'S SYSTEM
SHIV SENA REFUTES CONGRESS
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA