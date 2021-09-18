David Moyes Lifts Lid On Injury Blow To Said Benrahma Ahead Of Man United Clash

West Ham United manager David Moyes revealed that Said Benrahma, who suffered a knock during their enthralling win against Dinamo Zagreb on September 16, is likely to miss their next match against Manchester United. West Ham defeated Zagreb 2-0 in Croatia during the Matchday 1 of the UEFA Europa League and maintained their unbeaten start to the 2021-22 season. On the other hand, the United suffered a disappointing 1-2 loss against the Young Boys in their UEFA Champions League match on September 14. West Ham manager Moyes, before the important match against United also revealed that apart from Benrahma, the whole squad will mostly be available.

West Ham will head into the London Stadium on Sunday, looking for their third win of the season against a side that recently re-acquired the services of legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. As mentioned on the official website of West Ham United, during the pre-match press conference before the match, Moyes spoke about the team, their opposition in the match, and the audience who are expected to come in huge numbers. While elucidating on Benrahma’s exclusion in the match, Moyes said, “In terms of team news, Said Benrahma got a knock on his knee when he came on against Dinamo Zagreb, but apart from that the squad are mostly fully available.”

Ronaldo's return has brought another level of excitement to the Premier League: David Moyes

Moyes speaking more about the team added that Arthur Masusaku, who appeared late in the second half of the last match has to work a bit more in order to bring his sharpness back. He said that the team is trying to bring him back and get him ready. He praised the debutant for West Ham, Kurt Zouma for looking comfortable in the game and being useful for the team. Zouma joined West Ham after a transfer from last year’s Champions League winners, Chelsea. He also spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo and said that he hopes West Ham star Michail Antonio turns himself into a goalscorer like Ronaldo. He further praised Ronaldo by saying he has brought a whole new level of excitement to the Premier League. West Ham has won two out of four matches in the 2021 Premier League season and find itself at eighth position in the points table. Meanwhile, Manchester United lead the table with 10 points, having won three matches out of the four they have played so far.

