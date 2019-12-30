"Fabulous": David Moyes Returns To West Ham United On An 18-month Contract

David Moyes' return to West Ham United was confirmed on Sunday evening by the London club. The development takes place 24 hours after Manuel Pellegrini was sacked by the club after a poor start to the current season.

Re-united

This will be Moyes' second stint at the London club and he has signed an 18-month deal and will begin work immediately ahead of the Hammers' New Year’s Day fixture with AFC Bournemouth at London Stadium.

Moyes' first stint at the club ended 18 months ago when he secured a 13th place finish for the club and saved them from relegation. Recalling his earlier stint, Moyes said that he "missed the club" and feels great to be back.

Moyes said, "It’s fabulous to be back. It feels great to be home. I’ve missed being here because I really enjoyed it. I enjoyed being around the stadium and I loved being in this part of the world and I missed the Club, so I can’t wait to get started. I'm feeling very proud that I’m back here at West Ham. But I think more importantly I’ll be looking to see what I can do and what I can make improvements to, how we can get some wins with the players and how we can get some quick wins on the field as well."

Speaking on the short term targets of the club, he said, "I think there’s got to be a short-term goal for us just now to get the wins to get us away from the wrong end of the league and what we’re going to do over the next six months, then what we’re going to do over the next period as well. The start is really focusing on the immediate games.”

Moyes has a wealth of managerial experience, especially in the Premier League, since he has managed Merseyside club Everton for a period of 11 years. He also had a short stint at Manchester United.

Moyes has managed more Premier League matches than any other manager except Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, and Harry Redknapp, winning more than 200 top-flight matches.

