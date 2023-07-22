David Silva Sustains ACL Tear During Preseason Practice; Midfielder May Assess Retirement

David Silva is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the history of the sport and arguably the greatest Spanish player ever to play in the Premier League. However, the decorated career of the star player is on the knife’s edge. He helped Real Sociedad qualify for European competition next season.

Can David Silva retire from professional football?

The midfielder for Real Sociedad, David Silva, had an unlucky anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and is on the verge of retiring from professional football. The 37-year-old former Spain international suffered this setback during a training session earlier this week, which may keep him off the pitch for a lengthy period of time. As oper reports, it may also prompt him to make the challenging decision to put the brakes in his remarkable 19-year playing career.

According to an official statement on the club's official website:

"David Silva had to withdraw from yesterday's practise due to left knee discomfort." An anterior cruciate ligament tear was discovered during the imaging testing. It is currently awaiting evaluation by a professional, which will take place next week."

The Spanish midfielder’s contract expires next year, but he seems to be out of football for at least 5–6 months or more, and it could be time for a possible retirement as the 37-year-old is almost nearing the end of his career while facing this setback.

David Silva’s football journey

Silva's career in football began at Valencia, where he graduated from the club's development academy and went on to make 168 appearances, scoring 32 goals and dishing out 36 assists while also helping Valencia win the Spanish Cup in 2008.

The thrilling midfielder later moved to Manchester City in the summer of 2010, where he established himself as a legendary character. He played in 436 games for City throughout his time there, scoring 77 goals, dishing out 140 assists, and playing a key role in the club's winning 14 trophies, including four Premier League championships.

[David Silva, right, fights for the ball with Barcelona's Sergio Busquets during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona; Image: AP]

After a fruitful decade with City, Silva left the English Premier League and joined Real Sociedad in Spain. In 93 games for Real Sociedad, he scored seven goals and provided 18 assists, helping his team qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 10 years.

David Silva is regarded as one of Spain's most important players, and his influence goes beyond club football. He played 125 times for his country, scored 35 goals, and was a significant contributor to Spain's victories in the UEFA Euro in 2008 and 2012 and the 2010 FIFA World Cup.