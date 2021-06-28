De Bruyne Birthday: Fans, Football World Wish Belgium Star On 30th Birthday

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is in the limelight on Monday, June 28 as the Belgium midfielder celebrates his birthday. The attacking midfielder turns 30 as fans take to social media and wish him with "De Bruyne birthday" trending on various platforms like Instagram and Twitter. He is currently with the Belgium national football team featuring for the number one ranked team in the ongoing European Championship as wishes continue to flood across social media for the Manchester City star.

Kevin De Bruyne hits the ground running at Euro 2020

Kevin De Bruyne's stats show how the Manchester City star has shone for his national team in the ongoing summer tournament. He had missed out on the first match of the tournament after being rested to complete his recovery following a minor surgery on his eye socket and nose which he had to undergo after clashing with Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger in the Champions League final. However, despite a small period on the sidelines, the 30-year-old midfielder managed to bounce back with a bang and played a vital role in Belgium's revival during their second group stage match against Denmark.

The Red Devils found themselves trailing the Danes at the end of the first half following a wonder strike by Yussuf Poulsen within the first two minutes of the game. Roberto Martinez decided to bring on Kevin De Bruyne with the Man City midfielder having a massive impact on determining the outcome of the game. The 30-year-old played a decisive pass to Thorgan Hazard as Belgium managed to score the equaliser before finding the back of the net himself in the 70th minute to score the winner and help his team to all three points.

De Bruyne's record in Euro 2020 shows that he has featured in 3 matches for the Belgium national football team, scoring 1 goal and providing 2 assists so far. After getting the better of Portugal in their Round of 16 clash on Sunday, the Red Devils have booked a spot for themselves in the quarter-finals of the European Championship. Roberto Martinez's Red Devils are set to lock horns against Italy at the Allianz Arena in Munich. The Manchester City attacker will be eager to help the Belgium national football team go all the way and win the European Championship this summer. However, they face tough opposition in Roberto Mancini's men and will have to bring their A-game in order to defeat Italy on Friday.

