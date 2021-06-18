De Bruyne Injury Update: Belgium Star Will Take 6 Months To Recover From Facial Fracture

Belgium superstar Kevin De Bruyne is back in competitive action at Euro 2020 but the midfielder has revealed that it is going to be a while before he is back to full health. The Man City star admitted that he is still unable to “feel anything on the left side” of his face and warned it could take six months to fully recover from the injury he sustained in the Champions League final against Chelsea. De Bruyne came off the bench for Belgium against Denmark on Thursday to inspire his side to a 2-1 comeback win over the Danes.

De Bruyne injury update: Man City star's injury in UCL final vs Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne went off with a nasty head injury in the second half of the UEFA Champions League final against Chelsea last month. The Manchester City star was involved in a collision with Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger and was subbed off in the 60th minute as the Cityzens suffered a 1-0 defeat. Scans later revealed that De Bruyne suffered several injuries to his nose and eye socket.

A day after the UCL final, De Bruyne took to Twitter and wrote, "Just got back from the hospital. My diagnosis is Acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture. I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back." De Bruyne's injury was also a major scare for Belgium, who feared that their star midfielder might miss the Euro 2020 due to his facial fractures. However, minor surgery was required for the 29-year-old, which allowed him to get back out onto the pitch, but De Bruyne insists that he is playing through pain and will continue to do so for some time yet.

After helping Belgium to a 2-1 win over Denmark in his first appearance at Euro 2020, De Bruyne spoke to reporters about the injuries he sustained on his face, "I don't feel anything on the left side, like after a visit to the dentist. My nerve is very badly affected, which could take six months. It's not a comfortable feeling, but the most important thing is that I can play. The last two months have been up and down for me with minor injuries."

100% shot accuracy

100% take-on rate

5 take-ons completed (most)

3 touches in the opp. box (most)

2 Big Chance Created (most)

2 chances created (joint-most)

2 shots

2 shots on target

1 goal

1 assist



De Bruyne stats at Euro 2020: De Bruyne Belgium record

De Bruyne came off the bench against Denmark at half-time when Belgium were trailing 1-0 as Yussuf Poulsen's goal had given the Danes an early lead. However, it took him just 10 minutes to set up a simple finish for Thorgan Hazard, who levelled the game. In the 70th minute, De Bruyne then whipped a low shot past Kasper Schmeichel to give Belgium the lead and eventually the three points.

De Bruyne now has eight assists for Belgium in major tournaments (World Cup and Euros). He now also has 22 goals for Belgium in all competitions, including his first in European Championships.

Belgium fixtures at Euro 2020

After victories over Russia and Denmark, Belgium secured their qualification into the last 16 of Euro 2020. Roberto Martinez's side will now play their final group B game against Finland on Monday, June 21.

