De Bruyne Injury Update: Facial Fractures May Force Star To Miss Belgium's Euro 2020 Start

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne suffered multiple facial fractures during the Champions League final against Chelsea on Saturday. The Belgian midfielder had to leave the pitch in the second half of his side's 1-0 loss against the Blues after he collided with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger shortly before the hour mark. De Bruyne had visible bruise marks on his face and fans were curious to know whether he would be a doubt for Belgium's Euro 2020 campaign.

Champions League final 2021: What happened to Kevin De Bruyne?

Kevin De Bruyne went off with a nasty-looking head injury in the UEFA Champions League final after the Man City star was clattered off the ball by Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger in the second half and hit the deck hard. He didn’t get up for several minutes and City’s medical staff treated him on the pitch before he was then subbed off. The 29-year-old was spotted in tears on the sidelines as he couldn’t even walk down the tunnel on his own.

Hi guys just got back from the hospital. My diagnosis is Acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture. I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) May 30, 2021

Kevin De Bruyne injury update: Man City midfielder suffers multiple facial fractures

A day after Man City's 1-0 loss against Chelsea in the Champions League final, De Bruyne confirmed he suffered several injuries to his nose and eye socket. The three-time Premier League champion took to social media and wrote, “Just got back from the hospital. My diagnosis is Acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture. I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back.”

However, De Bruyne did not give a timeline for his return to action, with Belgium set to play their Euro 2020 opener against Russia at St. Petersburg on June 12. Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez was 'angry' at Rudiger's 'reckless' challenge on De Bruyne as the star playmaker might now be ruled out for the start of upcoming Euros. Reports suggest that De Bruyne may be able to play in a protective face mask this summer.

Belgium schedule Euro 2020: Group stage games

Following their group stage game against Russia on June 12th, Belgium will face Denmark on June 17th and Finland on June 21st.

Belgium Euro 2020 squad

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Mats Selz.

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Jason Denayer, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen.

Midfielders: Timothy Castagne, Nacer Chadli, Yannick Carrasco, Kevin De Bruyne, Leander Dendoncker, Thorgan Hazard , Thomas Meunier, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel.

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Jeremy Doku, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard.

Reserves: Thomas Kaminski, Brandon Mechele, Zinho Vanheusden, Jordan Lukaku, Thomas Foket, Albert Sambi Lokonga , Adnan Januzaj, Brayn Heynen, Alexis Saelemaekers, Yari Verschaeren, Charles De Ketelaere.

Image Credits - AP