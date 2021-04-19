De Bruyne Injury Update: What Next For Manchester City's Star Player After SWOLLEN Ankle?

Man City have suffered a massive blow heading into the business end of the season as star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne was forced off with an ankle injury in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final defeat against Chelsea. The Belgian midfielder came off second best in a challenge with N’Golo Kante just two minutes into the second period and was replaced by Phil Foden after hobbling off the pitch. After seeing their quadruple hopes come to an end, City will be sweating over the fitness of De Bruyne and hoping that he returns to action soon enough.

Kevin De Bruyne injury update: Man City star to miss clash vs Aston Villa

Following the defeat against Chelsea, Man City boss Pep Guardiola revealed that De Bruyne's injury didn't look good but the midfielder will be assessed soon, "I don't know - he (De Bruyne) has pain. Tomorrow we're going to take a test with the doctors but it doesn't look good. We will see tomorrow." said the Catalan. Footage from the FA Cup's 'Tunnel Cam' from Wembley shows De Bruyne focussed throughout the afternoon, before being visibly frustrated at his new setback as he limped to the dressing room on his own. He was then spotted hitting a wall in frustration but Man City are optimistic about having him return to action before the end of the season.

On Monday, Man City confirmed that De Bruyne suffered an injury to his right foot and ankle against Chelsea. City also revealed that the extent of the problem is not yet known. However, it was confirmed that De Bruyne was ruled out of Wednesday’s Premier League trip to face Aston Villa. This season, De Bruyne has scored eight goals and racked up 15 assists across all competitions for Man City, who are still in the hunt for three trophies.

When will Kevin De Bruyne return? Will De Bruyne play in Carabao Cup final vs Tottenham?

According to reports from Telefoot, De Bruyne had a swelling on his right ankle following the challenge from Kante. He is now a doubt for the Carabao Cup Final on Sunday, April 25. City will square off against Tottenham at Wembley with the game set to begin at 4:30 PM BST (9:00 PM IST).

Manchester City fixtures for April

Man City are heading into some of the crucial weeks in their season as they look to get over the line in the Premier League title race, League Cup final and with the Champions League semi-finals also on the horizon. Following their trip to Aston Villa on Wednesday, City will face Tottenham for the League Cup on Sunday. They will then make the trip to the French capital to face PSG in the first leg of their UCL semi-final clash.

Image Credits - Kevin De Bruyne Instagram