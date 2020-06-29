De Bruyne To Newcastle United? Steve Bruce Jokes Of Belgian's Move To St James' Park

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne scored the opening goal against Newcastle United to seal an FA Cup semi-final spot for the Cityzens over the weekend. Such was the brilliance of the Belgian pulling the strings in the Man City midfield that Newcastle manager Steve Bruce was forced to hijack De Bruyne's post-match interview. The Magpies boss intervened in the interview and claimed that De Bruyne will play under him at St James' Park next season.

Steve Bruce jokes about De Bruyne transfer to Newcastle United

After defeating Newcastle United in the FA Cup, De Bruyne was speaking to the media when Magpies manager Steve Bruce hijacked the interview as a smiling De Bruyne looked on. Bruce put his arm around the Belgian international and stated that he was going to come to Newcastle United and stay for a long time. He laughingly claimed that this was the exclusive news story from the game. Bruce joked that De Bruyne has played plenty for Man City and it was now time for him to play at St James' Park.

De Bruyne, Sterling score to condemn Newcastle United to defeat

De Bruyne scored from the spot after 37 minutes in the game to secure a semi-final spot against Arsenal in the FA Cup. Raheem Sterling doubled the lead for Pep Guardiola's side midway in the second half moments after Magpies striker Dwight Gayle missed the chance to equalise. Before Steve Bruce's intervention, De Bruyne accepted that Gayle's attempt at goal was the only mistake committed by Man City.

Magic of the cup™️ 😅pic.twitter.com/LV7qI7ruRb — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) June 28, 2020

De Bruyne asserted that his side could have managed a more convincing win against Newcastle United. However, the midfielder lauded his team's effort in the game, saying that they dominated their opponents well. He also asserted that Man City had an amazing defensive shape throughout the 90 minutes.

De Bruyne to leave Man City due to UCL ban?

Several reports in the past have claimed that De Bruyne might be on his way out of the Etihad this summer. These reports gained momentum after UEFA imposed a two-season Champions League ban on Man City for breach of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. The club have appealed against the decision in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), with a judgement expected by mid-July. There have been rumours that the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva and Pep Guardiola will head out the exit door if the ban is upheld.

Image courtesy: Emirates FA Cup Twitter handle