De Gea Posts Hilarious Question To Man United Teammate Bruno Fernandes During Q&A

Manchester United may be well out of the title race, but their players are in the best spirits possible ahead of their club duties following the international break. The Red Devils are set to face off against Brighton in their next Premier League assignment, before a Europa League quarter-final against Granada. And before the players get into the matchday frenzy, goalkeeper David de Gea has poked fun at star man Bruno Fernandes on social media.

Man United star De Gea comes up with troll on Bruno Fernandes Twitter Q&A post

Bruno Fernandes sought to entertain his social media followers, and took to Twitter to post a picture of him smiling on his balcony, writing: "OK, morning coffee is over... Q&A time... Who’s got a question?". While fans flooded in with their questions, Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, decided to poke fun at his teammate, and quoted the tweet with a thinking face and added: "Are you a model?". Funnily enough, the Portuguese international's Q&A turned out to be an April Fools' Day prank and he did not reply to any of the thousands of questions he received.

Bruno Fernandes has earned the tag of a prankster amongst the Red Devils players and has often trolled his fellow teammates online with his captions and Instagram stories. He had recently trolled Dean Henderson's epic save to deny Zlatan Ibrahimovic, in their 1-0 win at San Siro, which sealed their Europa League last eight berth. However, the Portuguese international is finally receiving the taste of his medicine, with Nemanja Matic poking fun at the 26-year-old before David de Gea. Matic stuck an image of the controversial goal-line clearance made by Stefan Mitrovic during Serbia's 2-2 draw against Portugal, which denied Bruno's side three points.

Manchester United fixtures: Red Devils face difficult schedule as club football resumes

Manchester United, who are currently second in the Premier League standings, face a difficult run of figures as club football resumes following the end of the international break. With United trying to play catch up with City in the Premier League standings, the Red Devils will face off against a resolute Brighton side, with games against Granada, Leeds, Tottenham and Liverpool in the nearest upcoming Manchester United fixtures. The run doesn't stop there with games against Aston Villa and Leicester City to follow, who defeated them 3-1 in their final game before the international break to knock them out of the FA Cup.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have an eight-point lead over fifth-placed West Ham and are likely to make it to the Champions League for the second consecutive season, provided the likes of Bruno Fernandes keep up their good form.

