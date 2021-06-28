De Ligt Red Card: Netherlands Teammates Defend Player As Dutch Exit Euro 2020

The Netherlands suffered a shock last-16 exit from the Euro 2020 at the hands of the Czech Republic after they fell to a 2-0 defeat. The Dutch were level at 0-0 before Matthijs de Ligt got a red card turning the tie in the favour of the Czechs. The Juventus star shouldered the responsibility for the loss but was defended by his teammates after the Netherlands vs Czech Republic clash.

De Ligt red card: Netherlands teammates defend star after Juve ace claims responsibility

Matthijs De Ligt had a shocker of a night when he was dismissed in the second half of the Netherlands vs Czech Republic clash in the ongoing Euro 2020. The De Ligt red card directly contributed to Frank de Boer's side losing out to the Czechs, who sealed their berth in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals with a 2-0 win.

The Juventus defender assumed responsibility following Netherlands' exit, claiming that the side were knocked out because of "what he did". De Ligt was given support by his teammates and the manager after the Dutch became the first side in the history of the competition to win all three group games and then go on to lose in 90 minutes in the first knockout round.

De Boer put an arm around his trusted lieutenant and said that he was always responsible for what happens on the pitch and assess the situation. The Dutch boss added that the team has the ability to achieve everything but now the emotions are raw and a big hangover will follow.

Frenkie De Jong, who was De Ligt's teammate at Ajax before they left for Barcelona and Juventus respectively, added that while his teammate feels responsible, the team failed as a whole. Denzel Dumfries and Stefan De Vrij, who partnered with De Ligt in defence, suggested that while it is easy to point fingers at his red card, he is a great defender and the incident will only make him stronger.

De Vrij: "Matthijs de Ligt is feeling very responsible. He is still extremely young but already a fantastic defender, this will make him stronger." pic.twitter.com/ZlKowVts1E — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) June 27, 2021

Dumfries: "Matthijs is a great defender. It's easy to point fingers at him, I will never do this. We failed collectively and should have scored our chances." pic.twitter.com/ZihqYyVrx7 — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) June 27, 2021

Frenkie: "We can't just blame De Ligt, I know he feels like he's responsible but he is exaggerating. We failed together." pic.twitter.com/sYADwksBs7 — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) June 27, 2021

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic have a favourable Euro 2020 quarter-finals schedule to look at, with a clash against Denmark on the horizon. The Danes clinched a monumental 4-0 win over Austria to book their place in the last eight, and the winner of the clash will qualify for the final four. The game will be played at the Baku Olympic Stadium this weekend, with a potential clash against either Sweden, Ukraine, England or Germany.

(Image Courtesy: ONS Oranje Twitter)