De Rossi Wins League Title After 20 Years As Boca Juniors Win Primera Division

Former Italy midfielder Daniele De Rossi has finally won a League title in his 20-year career. The 36-year-old former Italy international finished as a runner-up on eight occasions with Serie A side AS Roma. However, after the 1-0 win against Gimnasia, Boca Juniors were crowned as champions of the Superliga Argentina. The World Cup winner with his national side Italy won his first league title in his playing career.

Boca Juniors champions of the Superliga Argentina

Boca Juniors needed a win on the final day of the season against Gimnasia to secure the Superliga Argentina title. After River Plate were held to a 1-1 draw against Atletico Tucuman, it was up to Boca Juniors to win the Superliga Argentina on the final day of the season. Carlos Tevez scored the winning goal for Boca Juniors to hand them their 34th Primera Division title. Here is a clip of the celebrations from the Boca Juniors champions camp.

De Rossi retired earlier this year

Although De Rossi announced that he would retire midway through the season. De Rossi cited that the reason to cut short his season with Boca Juniors was due to family matters. De Rossi joined Boca Juniors in the summer of 2019 on a one-year contract after an 18-year spell with AS Roma. Although the midfield veteran made only five league appearances for the Argentine outfit, it was enough for De Rossi to earn a league winners medal.

De Rossi achievements

Along with the Primera Division title, De Rossi is a two time Italian Cup winner with AS Roma. The midfield maestro also won the Italian Super Cup with AS Roma in 2007-08 season. With AS Roma, De Rossi was also named Serie A Player of the year in the same season. However, none of those achievements at AS Roma could compare to winning the World Cup with Italy in 2006.

Delighted to read that Daniele De Rossi will be awarded a league winner's medal after Boca Juniors' dramatic title victory.



An Serie A runner-up eight times with Roma, but never won the Scudetto. He certainly deserves this pic.twitter.com/ceklGj3Wci — Andrew Cesare (@AndrewCesare) March 9, 2020

