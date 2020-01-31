Manchester United Considering Signing Salomón Rondón On Loan?

Manchester United somehow completed the signing of Bruno Fernandes. Now, they are searching for a striker. Former West Bromwich player - Salomon Rondon - is Manchester United's new target. Rondon could be available in the market as the Chinese Super League has been delayed because of coronavirus.

Manchester United want to sign Solomon Rondon

Solomon Rondon joined Dalian Yifang in 2019 and scored five goals in 11 appearances for them. Rondon also played for Newcastle United in 2018-19 where he scored 11 Premier League goals in 32 games. Rondon joined Dalian Yifang for £16.5 million in July and was managed by Rafa Benitez.

Manchester United are considering a loan move for Salomon Rondon, who currently plays for Dalian Yifang in China. [The Times] pic.twitter.com/8imnfZIyyE — Transfer News (@TransfersLlVE) January 30, 2020

Given the delay in Chinese Super League, Solomon Rondón would be looking for new clubs to feature in. One of the possibilities would be a possible return to the Premier League. Manchester United would appear as one of those interested. Soloman Rondon was voted Newcastle’s Player of the Year last season. He also scored 28 goals across three seasons for West Bromwich.

Meanwhile, Manchester United missed out on AC Milan's striker Krzysztof Piatek. Piatek joined Hertha Berlin for £23 million. Manchester United have, however, managed to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon. Manchester United fans (who have been growing extremely frustrated with their team's performance) are expecting big things from the Portuguese mid-fielder.

Manchester United are currently on the fifth spot of the Premier League 2019-20 points table. They will be eyeing to book their place in the top 4 this season. Manchester United are currently trailing by 6 points against 4th-placed Chelsea. Manchester will try to bag Rondon before the deadline day to solve their attacking misery this season.

