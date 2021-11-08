Dean Smith Sacked By Aston Villa; Possible Replacements Include Liverpool Legend

The sacking of managers in this season's Premier League continues with Aston Villa's Dean Smith being shown the door after a poor start to the current campaign. The Aston Villa manager was relieved off his duties after the team suffered a solitary goal defeat to Southampton on Friday, which was the club's fifth successive defeat of the season. Heading into the international break Aston Villa are 17th in the Premier League, and are only two points above the relegation zone.

Dean Smith was the fifth manager in the current Premier League who was shown the door. Tottenham Hotspurs sacked Nuno Espirito Santos replacing him with Antonio Conte. Recently Norwich sacked Daniel Farke. Earlier Watford removed Xisco Munoz in October, while Steve Bruce left his role as Newcastle manager by mutual consent on 20 October.

Premier League: Dean Smith sacked

Dean Smith became the manager of Aston Villa back in 2018 following which he led the club back to the Premier League through the play-offs in his very first season as a manager. During that period Aston Villa also was on a club-record ten-match winning streak towards the end of that campaign. The very next season, Smith managed to keep the top flight stats of Aston Villa intact and also coached the team to the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley, where they were beaten by Manchester City 2-1 in the final.

The club released a statement in which CEO Christian Purslow said, “When Dean joined us in October 2018 our team was really struggling in The Championship. He immediately transformed the atmosphere and performances and achieved the ultimate success of leading Villa back to the Premier League within the same season - a rare feat. He then secured our place in the Premier League after a tough campaign and took us to a Cup Final at Wembley".

Thank you for the memories, Dean. pic.twitter.com/PfcSpncqHh — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 7, 2021



He further said “However, after a good start to last season, this year we have not seen the continuous improvement in results, performances and league position which we have all been looking for. For this reason, we have decided to make a change now to allow time for a new head coach to make an impact.



“The Board would like to sincerely thank Dean for his many excellent achievements, on and off the pitch, during this time. Everyone knows how much Aston Villa means to Dean and his family. He has represented the Club with distinction and dignity - universally liked and respected by everybody associated with Aston Villa – our staff, players and supporters alike. We wish him the very best.”

Who will replace Dean Smith record as Aston Villa manager

As per the BCC report, the club has shown interest in Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand and is admired by fellow countryman, Villa's sporting director Johan Lange. Hjulmand guided Denmark to the Euro 2020 semi-final when they lost to England at Wembley. The other names doing the round are Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and Belgium boss Roberto Martinez are also believed to be in contention.

Dean Smith leaves the club having won 28 of his 87 Premier League games in charge (32.2%) and with an overall win rate of 39.6% from his 139 games. As per the report following Jack Grealish transfer in the summer the club has not won a match since they defeated Manchester United on 25 September, picking up just 10 points from the first 11 games of the season. It is their worst losing run since January to February 2017 in the Championship.