Declan Rice Swears On Live TV In West Ham's Title Parade, Broadcaster Forced To Apologize

Premier League side West Ham defeated Fiorentina by 2-1 in the Europa Conference League 2022-23 Final to lift their first European title in 58 years. Having captained the side to the historic triumph, English striker Declan Rice looks to have played his final game for West Ham, as he has been linked with some of the top European sides like Arsenal and Bayern Munich. However, he became the talk of the town for the footballing world for a particular gesture made by him during the team’s victory parade in London.

While fans packed the parade route from start to finish, Rice took to the mic and expressed happiness. As per GIVE ME SPORT, this was picked by the BBC Cameras, who caught the player swearing not once or twice. The broadcasters then had to issue an apology to the viewers.

“I’m lost for words. You hear Billy Bonds, Bobby Moore, and now to lift that trophy for this football club… it’s not hit me yet to be honest, but it is so ******* special. I’m lost for words it’s just incredible,” Rice said. Unaware of his actions, Rice yet again launched an F-bomb while speaking about the club’s fanbase.

“These are the best fans in the world for me. Two years in a row we’ve had European competitions, they travel all round the world to watch us, pre-season, Europe, and to be honest, I didn’t expect this many people here tonight. But it is West Ham, we’re ******* massive, ain’t we?! Yeessss!” he said.

Is Declan Rice set to leave West Ham?

Speaking to British radio station Talksport on Thursday, West Ham chairman David Sullivan opened up on Rice’s future with the team and said, “You can’t keep a player who doesn’t want to be there. It’s not something we want to happen. We offered him 200,000 pounds ($250,000) a week 18 months ago. He turned it down.” Having joined the club back in 2017, Rice went on to play 245 games for West Ham.

However, after winning the Europa Conference League title, their first European trophy since 1965, Rice said it is not goodbye yet. Obviously, there’s loads of speculation but nothing’s happened,” Rice said. “I’m a West Ham player. I’ve got two years left on my contract. I love every minute of it.”