Decoding Paul Pogba's Possible Annual Wages At Juventus In Contrast To Manchester United

Paul Pogba is closing in on his move back to Juventus after becoming a free agent during the summer. The former Manchester United midfielder was a major disappointment at the Old Trafford club failing to not only win major honours but also not justify the price tag. Paul Pogba signed for Manchester United from Juventus back in 2016 for then world-record fee of €110m (£93.2m). The midfielder coming through the Manchester United Academy, before leaving the club for Juventus on a free transfer in 2012. He returned to Old Trafford after being lured back by former manager Jose Mourinho

Paul Pogba transfer: How much will former Manchester Unites midfielder earn upon his return to Juventus

Paul Pogba during his stint with Manchester United cost the club a total of over €214m. The 29-year-old made 27 appearances in all competitions for United last season as they finished sixth in the league and missed out on a Champions League berth. As per the Football transfer report, Pogba earned around €17.4 million, on top of which he also earn a loyalty bonus of around €4.7m. However return to Juventus means he received less amount compared to what he earned at Man Utd since there will be no transfer fee attached.

🐙 Confirmed! Paul #Pogba will have medicals and will sign the contract with #Juventus this weekend. For the french midfielder is ready the no.10 shirt. #transfers #Pogback https://t.co/mfB6WBzUpK — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 5, 2022

According to Nicolo Schira, the French World Cup-winning midfielder is set to sign a three-year deal with the Turin-based club that is worth €8m per year, plus around €2m potentially in bonuses. The report also states that the Juventus deal is smaller compared to the one he was set to be offered by PSG. It is also smaller compared to the one he was previously earning during his time with Manchester United. Pogba is set to land a contract with a total of €24m.

Paul Pogba net worth

According to a report by MARCA, Paul Pogba net worth is believed to be around 76.8 million euros. The midfielder's salary came from Manchester United where he earned approximately 350,000 euros plus brand sponsorships and advertising deals. According to the CLlutch points report, Pogba has deals with PepsiCo, Adidas, and Amazon Studios. His endorsement deal with Adidas is a 10-year contract worth $31 million.