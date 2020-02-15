DEH Vs PSV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

PSV Eindhoven will take on ADO Den Haag away from home at the Kyocera Stadium on Matchday 23 in the Dutch League. PSV are currently fifth in the league with 39 points and could move to the third spot with a win over ADO Den Haag. Meanwhile, ADO Den Haag are having an underwhelming season and are 17th in the league with just 17 points. You can play the DEH vs PSV Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the DEH vs PSV Dream11 prediction and squad details.

DEH vs PSV: Alan Pardew speaks ahead of PSV Eindhoven clash

💬 Alan Pardew blikt vooruit op #ADOpsv: “De thuisduels zijn in orde, maar het moet beter” — ADO Den Haag 🔰 (@ADODenHaag) February 14, 2020

DEH vs PSV Dream11 teams

ADO Den Haag

Tudor Baluta, Laurens De Bock, Jorden De Bock, Jorden Spence, Sam Stubbd, Tom Beugelsijk, Dehininio Muringen, Danny Bakker, Mark Duffy, George Thomas, Luuk Koopmans, Dion Malone, Aaron Meijers, John Goossens, Lorenzo Van Kieef, Dante Roethof, Millan Van Ewijk, Mats Van Kins, Killian Van Mil, Erik Falkenburg, Yahya Boussakou, Omar Bogle, Mick Van Buren, Aleksander Bjelica, Bilal Ould-Chikh, Tomas Necid, Lex Immers, Crysencio Summerville, Michiel Kramer, Elson Hool

PSV Eindhoven

Jeroen Zoet, Lars Unnerstall, Robin Ruiter, Mike Van De Meulenhof, Toni Lato, Nick Viergever, Timo Baumgartl, Daniel Schwaab, Jorrit Hendrix, Oliver Boscagli, Jordan Teze, Justin De Haas, Bruma, Érick Gutiérrez, Ibrahim Afellay, Pablo Rosario, Gastón Pereiro, Denzel Dumfries, Mohammed Ihattaren, Ritsu Doan, Ryan Thomas, Michal Sadilek, Richard Ledezma, Robin Lauwers, Nonso Madueke, Donyell Malen, Steven Bergwijn, Kostas Mitroglou, Sam Lammers, Cody Gakpo, Cyril Ngonge, Amar Catic

DEH vs PSV Dream11 match schedule

Date- Sunday, February 16

Kick-Off time- 12:30 AM (IST)

Venue- Kyocera Stadium

DEH vs PSV Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: L Koopmans

Defenders: D Dumfries (C), D Schwaab, N Viergever

Midfielders: C Summerville, J Goossens, M Ihattaren, P Rosario

Forwards: T Necid, S Lammers, C Gapko (VC)

DEH vs PSV Dream11 prediction

PSV Eindhoven will start as favourites to win against ADO Den Haag.

Note: Please keep in mind that these DEH vs PSV Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. The DEH vs PSV Dream11 selections does not guarantee positive results in your games.

