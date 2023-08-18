Delhi FC vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming: How to watch Durand Cup live in India?

Quick links:
Rafael Crivellaro in action (Image: Durand Cup)
On August 18, 2023, Delhi FC will take on Chennaiyin FC in the Durand Cup 2023. Chennai is already through to the quarterfinal stage by virtue of topping Group E. As for Delhi FC, they are in a precarious situation and even a win against Chennai would not take them through, as following a win, Delhi will reach 5 points, which might not be sufficient as per the requirement.
With the prelude of the match set, let's pay heed to the important details of the match. Here are all the live-streaming details of the match. Get hold of where to watch Delhi FC vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming details.
The match between Delhi FC vs. Chennaiyin FC will take place on Sunday, August 18, 2023.
The Group match of the Durand Cup 2023 between Delhi FC vs Chennaiyin FC will take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.
The Durand Cup 2023 match between Delhi FC vs Chennaiyin FC will start at 3:00 PM IST.
The Durand Cup 2023 match between Delhi FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be televised on Sony Sports Network. The match can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.
The Durand Cup 2023 match between Delhi FC vs Chennaiyin FC can be watched online on the Sony LIV app on a subscription basis.