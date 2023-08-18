Delhi FC vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming: How to watch Durand Cup live in India?

On August 18, 2023, Delhi FC will take on Chennaiyin FC in the Durand Cup 2023. Chennai is already through to the quarterfinal stage by virtue of topping Group E. As for Delhi FC, they are in a precarious situation and even a win against Chennai would not take them through, as following a win, Delhi will reach 5 points, which might not be sufficient as per the requirement.

3 things you need to know

Delhi FC vs Chennaiyin FC will take place today, i.e., on August 18, 2023

The match will be held inside the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati

Chennaiyin FC are already through to the quarterfinal stage of the Durand Cup

With the prelude of the match set, let's pay heed to the important details of the match. Here are all the live-streaming details of the match. Get hold of where to watch Delhi FC vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming details.

Also Read | Ashley Koli's second-half strike hands Jamshedpur FC 1-0 win over Indian Navy in Durand Cup

When is the Delhi FC vs Chennaiyin FC match in the Durand Cup 2023?

The match between Delhi FC vs. Chennaiyin FC will take place on Sunday, August 18, 2023.

Where will the match of Delhi FC vs Chennaiyin FC be held in the Durand Cup 2023?

The Group match of the Durand Cup 2023 between Delhi FC vs Chennaiyin FC will take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Also Read | Durand Cup: East Bengal qualify for knockouts with solitary goal win over Punjab FC

What time does the Delhi FC vs Chennaiyin FC match start in the Durand Cup 2023?

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Delhi FC vs Chennaiyin FC will start at 3:00 PM IST.

Where can I watch the Delhi FC vs Chennaiyin FC Durand Cup 2023 match live on TV?

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Delhi FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be televised on Sony Sports Network. The match can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

Also Read | FC Goa beat Downtown Heroes, qualify for Durand Cup knockouts

How do I watch the Delhi FC vs Chennaiyin FC match live online?

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Delhi FC vs Chennaiyin FC can be watched online on the Sony LIV app on a subscription basis.