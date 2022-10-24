Dembele Dribbles Past 3 Players, Lewandowski Produces Stunning Finish For Barca-WATCH

Barcelona kept the pressure on La Liga leaders Real Madrid after demolishing Athletic Club during this weekend's match. Barcelona won the match 4-0 with Ousmane Dembele not only scoring a goal but also providing assists for Sergi Roberto, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres. After the crushing win, Barcelona are three points behind leader Real Madrid and five clear of third-placed Atletico Madrid on the La Liga points table. The highlight of Dembele's performance was his assist to Lewandowski which only happened after he managed to get past three defenders.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Ousmane Dembele's incredible dribbling helps Robert Lewandowski score a goal

Barcelona took the lead in the Barcelona vs Athletic Club match with Dembele scoring the opening goal via header. The French forward then provided an assist to Sergio Roberto to score the team's second goal in the 18th minute. However, he displayed his brilliance in the build-up to the third goal.

After receiving the pass from his fellow player Dembele ran down the right channel and dribbled the ball past three defenders before crossing to Lewandowski who found the back of the net with a brilliant turn and finish. Dembele completed his night with the third assist of the match when he played the ball in from the left touchline for Torres to score from close range.

Goal! Barcelona 3, Athletic Club 0. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) pic.twitter.com/bK32WMdEuX — USETVGO FC (@USETVGOFC) October 23, 2022

Barcelona look to avoid Champions League elimination

Xavi's men face a must-win Champions League clash against Bayern Munich on Oct. 26, followed by a LaLiga game against Valencia on Oct. 29, and then the final match of the Champions League group stage against Viktoria Plzen on Nov. 1. Barcelona qualification to the knockout stage hangs by a thread since the club has never failed to advance to the Champions League knockout round in the 17 years with Lionel Messi was on the team.

Barcelona will have to win all their remaining matches and hope for Plzen to get the result in their favour. If Plzen loses to Inter Milan in San Siro, the chances of Barcelona going into the round of 16 are over. If Barca manage to stay in third position, this will be their second consecutive Europa League campaign. If Barcelona fail to qualify for the UCL knockouts, it will be the first time since 1999 that the Camp Nou-based team will not advance to the knockout stage in consecutive years.