DEN Vs BEL Dream11: Denmark Vs Belgium Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Denmark look to put behind them the horrific event which saw Christian Eriksen suffer from a cardiac arrest in their opening clash against Finland as they look to lock horns against Belgium in their second league clash of the ongoing Euro 2020 campaign on Thursday, June 17. The Group B clash is set to be played at the Tella Parken Stadium in Copenhagen with the kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the DEN vs BEL Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

DEN vs BEL Match Preview

Denmark players struggled to cope up mentally following Christian Eriksen's collapse due to a cardiac arrest and could not play up to their potential as Joel Pohjanpalo's strike handed Finland all three points in the opening game which earlier had to be temporarily suspended due to the medical emergency and was restarted later. While Denmark will focus on putting behind that horrific event, they will also be eager to play for their teammate Christian Eriksen and avoid getting knocked out of the Euro 2020 campaign on Thursday. Aiming to get back to winning ways, The Danes' will have to do without Eriksen who is still hospitalised and recovering but will be happy to have most of the remaining 25 players available and in contention to start against Belgium.

The number one ranked team on FIFA standings will head into the match after registering a massive 3-0 win over Russia in their tournament opener. Christian Eriksen's Inter Milan teammate Romelu Lukaku scored an important brace while Thomas Meunier's 34th-minute strike handed the Red Devils a comfortable victory last week. They will be eager to continue on their winning momentum and take a step closer to booking a slot for themselves in the knockout stages of the Euro 2020 with Roberto Martinez' men looking to come out all guns blazing against Denmark on Thursday.

DEN vs BEL Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - R. Lukaku or M. Braithwaite

Vice-Captain -D. Mertens or T. Delaney

DEN vs BEL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - T. Courtois

Defenders – S. Kjaer, J. Vertonghen, D. Wass, T. Muenier

Midfielders –P. Hojberg, T. Hazard, T. Delaney

Strikers – D. Mertens, M. Braithwaite, R. Lukaku

DEN vs BEL Dream11 Prediction

Belgium start the match as favourites and are expected to walk away with 3 points by registering a comfortable win over Denmark on Thursday.

Prediction- Denmark 0-2 Belgium

Note: The above DEN vs BEL Dream11 prediction, DEN vs BEL Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The DEN vs BEL Dream11 Team and DEN vs BEL Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result



Image: Denmark, Belgium Football/Twitter