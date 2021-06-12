DEN vs FIN Dream11: Denmark vs Finland prediction, team and top picks

After a long wait, the Euro 2020 is set to begin on Saturday, June 11 with a Group A match between Italy and Turkey. Group B fixtures will start with the match between Denmark and Finland, who will play against each other on Saturday, June 12 at 6:00 PM local time [Saturday, June 12 at 9:30 PM IST]. This Group B match will be played at the Parken Stadium, Denmark. Here are the DEN vs FIN Dream11 team, top picks and DEN vs FIN Dream11 prediction.

Danmark klædt i rødt og hvidt🤩



I dag lancerer DBU og BT kampagnen #flagfordanmark

Det sker ved, at der bliver delt hele 100.000 dannebrogsflag ud rundt omkring i landet🇩🇰🇩🇰🇩🇰



Læs mere her: https://t.co/s32uaKYKsH#ForDanmark pic.twitter.com/2SZ1wFbW8M — DBU - En Del Af Noget Større (@DBUfodbold) June 11, 2021

DEN vs FIN Match preview

Denmark have a very strong team and going into this tournament, many would pick them as the dark horses because of players like Christian Eriksen and Yussuf Poulsen who are capable of turning the game around with their skill and abilities. Denmark have won 4 out of their previous 5 games which gives them the momentum they need coming into the match. The Danes are in one of the trickiest of groups and this fixture is a must-win for them if they want to have any chance of making it to the next round.

Finland have not had a great run of results, the team is winless in their last 6 international games. The Finnish fans will be hoping that their talismanic striker, Teemu Pukki, has a big night against the Danes to help them get a positive result.`The team has had a dismal defensive record lately, conceding 12 goals in the last 6 games and this cannot be the case against Denmark as the Danish team has some big names like Paulsen and Braithwaite.

DEN vs FIN Dream11 Top Picks

Captain: Yussuf Poulsen, Teemu Pukki

Vice- Captain: Christian Eriksen, Martin Braithwaite

DEN vs FIN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders- Leo Valsanen, Andres Christensen, Simon Kjaer Nikolai, Alho

Midfielders- Glen Kamara, Pierre Emile Hojberg, Christian Eriksen

Forwards- Teemu Pukki, Yussuf Poulsen, Martin Braithwaite

DEN vs FIN Dream11 prediction

Denmark have been impressive over the past couple of years. Their team has shaped up as strong and they have some really good players in every position. They will be hoping to have a great outing and get the 3 points as they next face Belgium which is going to be one of the toughest team they will face in Group B. Yussuf Poulsen and Martin Braithwaite will be hoping to have a great night upfront and score some goals. Considering the attack and the form the Danes have coming into the game, we predict a 3-0 win for them against Finland.

Picture Credits: Martin Braithwaite, Teemu Pukki/Instagram