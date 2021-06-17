Denmark-Belgium Euro 2020 Game Halted At 10 Mins For Touching Tribute To Christian Eriksen

In order to pay tribute to star Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, the Denmark vs Belgium Euro 2020 match was halted on the 10th minute for a stadium-wide minute’s applause. Belgium stopped play after the clock hit 10 minutes as the 25,000 fans at Parken Stadium rose to applaud Eriksen who had collapsed at that minute in the Danes' first match against Finland. The midfielder wears the No. 10 shirt for Denmark’s national team. As per Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen, Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest and that "he was gone" during the live match against Finland before being resuscitated.

After Eriksen collapsed on June 12, he was provided with immediate medical care and was later stretchered off the field in a heart-wrenching scene. Eriksen's life was saved when CPR was administered on the pitch and his heart was restarted with a defibrillator before he was taken to hospital, where he is recovering.

Play has stopped and there's a moment of applause for Christian Eriksen, who's recovering in hospital following a medical emergency during Denmark's opening game against Finland.#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 17, 2021

UEFA pays special tribute to Christian Eriksen before Denmark vs Belgium match

Minutes ahead of Denmark vs Belgium, UEFA paid a special tribute to Christian Eriksen at the European Championships. A giant Denmark shirt with Eriksen’s name and No. 10 shirt was unveiled on the field at Parken Stadium to a massive roar of approval from the fans. Eriksen is recovering in a Copenhagen hospital.

Eriksen May Be Fitted With Implanted Heart Monitoring Device

Christian Eriksen will be fitted with an implantable device to monitor his heart rhythm, the Danish soccer federation said Thursday. The Danish federation said doctors have determined that Eriksen needs to have an ICD — implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.

”This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances. Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment. We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy the following time,” the federation said in a statement as reported by AP.

Doubts over whether Christian Eriksen may play professionally again

As Christian Eriksen is to be fitted with an implantable device to monitor his heart rhythm, news website Football365.com recently quoted Professor Sanjay Sharma, professor of sports cardiology at London’s St George’s University, who claimed that the Danish footballer might not be allowed to play further in his career. Professor Sanjay Sharma expressed that although it is a good sign that Eriksen was 'brought back' before reaching the hospital, however, the question arises how this happened? Professor Sharma also said that Eriksen would not play in the United Kingdom as he almost died and they are very strict when it comes to medical conditions. On the question of whether Christian Eriksen will ever play football again, Professor Sanjay Sharma said, "I don’t know whether he’ll ever play football again."

(Image Credits: @Footballjoe/Twitter/AP)