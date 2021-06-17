Denmark Captain Simon Kjaer Says Team Will 'Play For Christian' In Emotional Message

Denmark Captain Simon Kjaer shared a heartwarming message on his official social media account ahead of the team's second group stage clash against Belgium on Thursday. The AC Milan defender has written an emotional note directed towards teammate Christian Eriksen and fans after the Inter Milan playmaker suffered a cardiac arrest mid-game last Saturday.

Simon Kjaer's message for fans

The Denmark Captain started off by mentioning how the last few days have been "very special" where football has not been the most important thing for him. Kjaer spoke that he received a shock (speaking about the Christian Eriksen collapse) and said that it will remain a part of him forever. However, he was quick to reveal that the most important thing which really matters is Eriksen's health and he is happy as "Christian is okay". The AC Milan star was also quick to point out how proud he felt by the team's response and how they acted by standing together in a difficult time.

The 32-year-old Danish footballer was also grateful for the support by Denmark's fans adding that the team will enter the pitch against Belgium with Christian in their hearts and thoughts. He claims that the Denmark national football team will play for Eriksen on Thursday adding how the greatest motivation will be playing for the country once again.

Christian Eriksen health update

The Inter Milan midfielder had suddenly fallen on the ground while trying to receive a ball from a throw-in at the brink of halftime during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland. The match was stopped following Christian Eriksen collapse with the 29-year-old getting immediate on-site treatment before being rushed to a hospital as the match temporarily suspended due to a medical emergency.

With tests and different heart examinations conducted on Eriksen, the Inter Milan star was diagnosed to have suffered from a cardiac arrest and is now set to undergo yet another surgery to have a heart starter implemented according to Denmark football team doctor Morten Boesen.

The Dane remains hospitalised continuing his recovery while being accompanied by his wife, parents at the hospital before being discharged. He will be cheering up for his team from the hospital as they lock horns against Belgium in the second group stage clash of the ongoing Euro 2020 campaign on Thursday.

Denmark vs Belgium live stream details

Denmark will aim to put the horrific Christian Eriksen collapse incident behind them before their second Euro 2020 clash against Belgium on Thursday, June 17. The Group B fixture is set to be played at the Tella Parken Stadium in Copenhagen with the kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM IST. In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD. The Denmark vs Belgium live stream will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Source: Simon Kjaer/Instagram