Denmark Coach Takes Dig At UEFA For Forcing Players To Resume Play After Eriksen Collapse

Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand has further applied pressure on UEFA following the resumption of the game despite the Christian Eriksen collapse. The Denmark star collapsed on the pitch minutes before the half-time whistle before he received CPR and was rushed to the hospital. Despite being traumatised by the incident, Denmark players were asked to resume action, which has seen UEFA receive widespread criticism.

UEFA Euro 2020: Denmark head coach hits out after players 'forced to play' despite Christian Eriksen collapse

Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand has stepped up his criticism of UEFA for not giving his team the option to postpone the game against Finland in the wake of Christian Eriksen’s collapse. Denmark were given an option to resume immediately or play out the game on Sunday at 2 pm. As per Fox 13, Hjulamd said, "The only real leadership would have been to put the players on a bus and send them home". He pointed out, ”With corona cases, it's possible to postpone a game for 48 hours. But with cardiac arrest, apparently, it's not. And I think that's wrong. You don't necessarily find good leadership in the protocols. Good leadership can sometimes be to lead with compassion."

"COVID-19 allows you to postpone a match for 48 hours. A cardiac arrest obviously does not. That, I think, is wrong."



The Danish coach, Kasper Hjulmand woke up today and chose to speak facts. pic.twitter.com/JPxijOiuHn — PF | Transfer News (@PurelyFootball) June 15, 2021

Hjulmand's comments come in after goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel criticised UEFA, saying any decision on a restart should not have been rushed and made immediately after the incident. His father and Denmark legend Peter Schmeichel insisted that UEFA threatened the team with a 3-0 forfeit and told ITV's Good Morning Britain that he did not think the players had a choice. Meanwhile, UEFA have 'categorically' denied that there was any threat of a forfeit. Denmark's team doctor Morten Boesen also revealed that the Denmark squad and staff were visited by a psychologist on Saturday night, and in hindsight feels the game should not have resumed.

Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand: "We had two options to play the game [today] or tomorrow at 12pm and everyone agreed to play today. You can't play a game with such feelings. We tried to win. It was incredible they managed to go out and try to play the second half." — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) June 12, 2021

UEFA Euro 2020: What happened to Christian Eriksen?

Christian Eriksen collapsed shortly before half-time in Denmark's opening Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday. The 29-year-old Inter Milan player had emergency medical treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital. Denmark players formed a protective shield around him while he was treated which was later revealed to be a cardiac arrest. Eriksen had to be resuscitated on the pitch and is now in a stable condition in a Copenhagen hospital. The former Tottenham star told the head coach that he did remember much from the game, and later posted on social media that he was okay under the circumstances.

(Image Courtesy: Denmark Twitter)