Denmark Vs England Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, UEFA Nations League Live

Denmark will be looking to register their first win in Group A2 when they face England in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday night. The UEFA Nations League clash between Denmark vs England is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, September 8 (Wednesday for Indian viewers at 12:15 am IST) at the Parken Stadium in Denmark. Here's a look at our Denmark vs England prediction, Denmark vs England H2H details and Denmark vs England live stream details.

Also Read: France Vs Croatia Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, UEFA Nations League Live

Denmark vs England prediction and preview

The two teams will be playing against each other for the first time since the 2002 World Cup when England ran out 3-0 winners. Coming to the UEFA Nations League encounter, Denmark did not have a great start to their Nations League campaign after losing their opening match against Belgium by 2 goals. They will be looking to put up a better performance against visitors England and take the 2 points on offer.

Also read: Belgium Vs Iceland Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, UEFA Nations League Live

On the other hand, England struggled to break down a resolute Iceland side, needing a late penalty from Raheem Sterling to pick up the win. The Three Lions rode their luck late on after Birkir Bjarnason missed from the penalty spot in the final seconds of the match.

England will be looking to put up a better performance this time around. However, coach Gareth Southgate will have a bit of a selection headache ahead of Denmark vs England with Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden sent home after breaching coronavirus guidelines in Iceland. Kyler Walker is suspended following the red card in the Iceland game. Conor Coady is likely to start in defence.

Also Read: Sweden Vs Portugal Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, UEFA Nations League Live

Denmark vs England prediction: Denmark vs England h2h record

Coming to Denmark vs England h2h record, England have an excellent record against Denmark, winning 12 of the 19 matches between the two, while Denmark have just three wins to their name against England.

Also Read: Popular Hollywood Film 'Goal!' Reason Behind Callum Wilson Joining Newcastle United​​​​​​d

Denmark vs England prediction: Denmark vs England live stream details

Fans in the UK can watch Denmark vs England live on Sky Sports Football and stream it on Sky Sports Main Event. In Denmark,, fans can watch Denmark vs England stream on Discovery. In India, Sony Sports will broadcast the UEFA National League. Denmark vs England live can also be streamed on Sony LIV.

Denmark vs England prediction

England will start as favourites in this game despite not being at their best in their last game.

Image Source: England Football Twitter