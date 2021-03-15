‘Depay’ Trends On Twitter As Users Tweeting Lyon Star’s First Name Have Accounts Blocked

Earlier on Sunday, Memphis Depay began trending on Twitter for the strangest reason, with users tweeting his first name and getting suspended from the social media platform. Dozens of users were reported having their Twitter posts almost immediately removed and their accounts blocked for sharing the word. However, Twitter later revealed that those accounts who tweeted the word 'Memphis' had their accounts temporarily banned due to a bug in their software.

Twitter bans Memphis on platform, suspends accounts who use the name

On Sunday, Twitter users who used the word “Memphis” found themselves temporarily locked out of their accounts because of a bizarre bug. Those who dared to tweet the name received a message which informed them that they would be locked out for 12 hours. Several users shared online screenshots of them being banned, stating the word that caused problems was "Memphis". Wherever Memphis' name had been, it read: "This tweet violated the Twitter rules."

The ban of the word "Memphis" on Twitter caught the attention of several people, including players at Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais. The Ligue 1 outfit then commented on the unexplained series of banning. Sharing a snap of the player, the club's account asked: "Hey, @Twitter - can we talk about him yet?" In a bid to keep their accounts protected, some Lyon fans opted to use only "Depay" while posting about the Dutch forward.

Now look, no one is to ban anyone until I blow this whistle. *Even* ... and I want to make this absolutely clear... *even* if they *do* say "Memphis" pic.twitter.com/FJS1drMcW2 — David Allsopp (@doublehelix) March 15, 2021

Memphis Twitter ban: Why was Memphis banned on Twitter?

According to reports, the "Memphis" Twitter ban was all down to a strange bug on the platform that started suspending people's accounts for tweeting the word 'Memphis'.The issue, however, has since been resolved with no detailed explanation from Twitter about the bug.

Memphis Depay football career: Stats and goals for Lyon this season

Depay has scored 14 goals and racked up nine assists in Ligue 1 this season, guiding Lille to third on the French top division table Lille are currently three points behind Ligue 1 leaders Lille and level on points with defending champions PSG with nine games remaining in the league campaign. Depay's contract with Lyon expires in the summer and the forward has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Depay joined Lyon from Manchester United in 2017 after a failed two-year stint with the Premier League giants. Depay scored only two league goals in 33 appearances for the Red Devils but has seemingly rediscovered his form at the Groupama Stadium.

