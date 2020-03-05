DER Vs MUN Dream11 FA Cup Prediction, Schedule, Team News, Top Picks

Derby County and Manchester United will face each other in an FA Cup 2019-20 Round 5 clash. Wayne Rooney will collide against his former side Manchester United. Rooney clearly stated that he won't hold himself back while celebrating if he scores against United. However, Manchester United will be expecting a win as they have emerged victorious in their last 8 FA Cup games against County. Derby County's last FA Cup win against United came in the year 1896-97. If Derby County beat United, it will be their first FA Cup semi-final appearance since 1998-99.

The match is scheduled on March 5, 2020 (March 6, 1:15 AM IST) at the Pride Park Stadium. Read more for DER vs MUN Dream11 prediction, DER vs MUN Dream11 top picks and DER vs MUN Dream11 team.

DER vs MUN Dream11 Prediction

DER vs MUN Dream11 top picks

Wayne Rooney Juan Mata Sergio Romero

DER vs MUN Dream11 team (Full Squads)

DER vs MUN Dream11 team: Derby County full squad

Kelle Roos, Ben Hamer, Matt Clarke, Richard Keogh, Lee Buchanan, Curtis Davies, Scott Malone, Max Lowe, Craig Forsyth, Jayden Bogle, Andre Wisdom, Krystian Bielik, Graeme Shinnie, Max Bird, Tom Huddlestone, George Evans, Jason Knight, Duane Holmes, Ikechi Anya, Wayne Rooney, Tom Lawrence, Florian Jozefzoon, Morgan Whittaker, Martyn Waghorn, Jack Marriott, Chris Martin.

DER vs MUN Dream11 team: Manchester United full squad

David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Andreas Pereira, Marcos Rojo, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Matteo Darmian, Axel Tuanzebe, Victor Lindelöf, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Daniel James, Angel Gomes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Nemanja Matic, James Garner, Scott McTominay, Tahith Chong, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Odion Ighalo.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.