Derby Called Off After Fans Attack Gremio Team Bus; Player Suffers Cerebral Concussion

In a shocking development that took place in Brazil on Saturday, Gremio football club's team bus was attacked by fans shortly before the side's Porto clash against rivals Internacional. The match between Gremio and Internacional, which is known as the Grenal, was cancelled in the wake of the attack. Gremio midfielder Mathias Villasanti was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a rock on his face during the attack.

'Cowardly and absurd aggression'

Gremio's official Twitter handle shared pictures of its team bus and players, showing the intensity of the attack. In a statement, the football club said it has informed Gaucha Football Federation of its decision to not take part in the match against Internacional. Gremio further added that the club's attention is currently focused on the treatment of Villasanti and other injured members of its team.

Diante de agressão covarde e absurda sofrida por nossa delegação, já comunicamos à Federação Gaúcha de Futebol nossa decisão de não disputar o clássico Grenal neste sábado. + pic.twitter.com/ez2QlXXLPA — Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio) February 26, 2022

Nossa atenção neste momento está toda voltada ao atendimento do atleta Villasanti, atingido no rosto por uma pedra, a aos outros membros da delegação machucados. + pic.twitter.com/krbMoapiWi — Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio) February 26, 2022

Diante de agressão covarde e absurda sofrida por nossa delegação, já comunicamos à Federação Gaúcha de Futebol nossa decisão de não disputar o clássico Grenal neste sábado. + pic.twitter.com/ez2QlXXLPA — Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio) February 26, 2022

"Faced with the cowardly and absurd aggression suffered by our delegation, we have already communicated to the Gaucho Football Federation our decision not to play the classic Grenal this Saturday. Our attention at this moment is all focused on the care of the athlete Villasanti, who was hit in the face by a stone, and the other injured members of the delegation," Gremio said in its statement.

"In addition to the technical imbalance generated by the criminal act and the absence of a sporting atmosphere for the match, Grêmio's decision is also a manifestation of repudiation of all forms of violence," Gremio added.

The match between Gremio and Internacional was due to take place at the latter's home stadium, Beira-Rio, on Saturday. Gremio, in its statement, added that the decision to call off the game was not only due to the "absence of sporting atmosphere" for the match but also to condemn all forms of violence.

This is not the first time that a match in Brazil has been called off due to violent attacks on a team bus or players. On Saturday, another game between Parana and Uniao Beltrao was suspended after fans invaded the pitch and attacked Parana players. Earlier this week, Bahia players faced a similar attack before their clash against Sampaio Correa in Salvador.

Image: Gremio/Twitter