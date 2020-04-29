Derby County Announce Pay Cut Agreement With Players, Staff And Management

Derby Country has announced that all first-team players, coaches, and senior management will be taking a pay cut in order to support the club during the Coronavirus outbreak. The virus has led to a massive fall in different sources of revenue for all clubs, leading to additional stress on the revenue streams.

DC announce pay cut agreement

#DCFC has today confirmed that all first team players, football management, executives and non-furloughed staff have agreed to take wage deferrals as part of the ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic. 👇 — Derby County (🏠) (@dcfcofficial) April 28, 2020

In a statement, the club said, "Talks across the club have been held in the spirit of unity and co-operation, and everyone has been fully committed to help and play their part. The club would specifically like to thank Wayne Rooney, the team captain, and Curtis Davies, the Professional Footballers Association’s club representative, for their help and support. The measures have been agreed as part of the ongoing work to protect the future of the club, our staff, and the communities we serve, during these unprecedented times."

The club added that the pay cut taken by the first team players, staff, and management is substantial and considerably more than what was reported in the local media.

The players have also donated to the 'Stay Safe', a donation drive led by the club. The non-playing staff has also been "volunteering their time to operate the food hub set up at Pride Park Stadium and deliver food to where it is most needed across the city."

On Monday, Aston Villa announced that all first-team players, coaches, and senior management will be taking a pay cut in order to support the club during the Coronavirus outbreak. Villa is one of the few clubs which has announced an agreement with players and senior staff taking a pay cut. Last week, Arsenal announced that the club had reached an agreement with the players to take a 12.5% for one year in order to support the non-playing staff and offset the loss caused by the lack of revenue after the stopping of football matches.

(Image credits: twitter.com/dcfcofficial)